SAN ANTONIO — In last weekend’s region tournament, Canyon and Bridgeport followed identical game plans of shutting down every weapon Argyle had in an effort to force SMU signee Rhyle McKinney to beat them one-on-one. McKinney did, combining for an electrifying 65 points in those two games.
Learning from their predecessors, Fredericksburg chose to instead focus on McKinney in Friday’s Class 4A state semifinal at the Alamodome. And for a while, it worked.
But that left the door open for everyone else.
On a night where they clearly weren’t shooting their best, the Lady Eagles proved their pick-your-poison brand of basketball is still more than anyone in the state can handle. Yes, the defense was superb and McKinney still finished with 20 points, but it was Brooklyn Carl’s nine points, Shelby Henches’ eight and Bailey Timmons’ seven that made all the difference in a 49-38 win that has Argyle on the cusp of its sixth straight state championship.
“I like when the scoring is Rhyle 20, Shelby eight, Bailey seven and Brooklyn nine. And then Abby Williams … [Fredericksburg] hit a 3-pointer, but she goes right down and hits a big 3,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “I had a really good feeling that was going to happen down here.
“I knew our girls were going to get some looks. They did a great job of making the shots.”
It wasn’t that way all night.
Argyle shot 15% in the first quarter and trailed 21-17 going into the final minute of the half. But there were several big shots during that inauspicious start that kept Argyle from being run out of the gym. Henches, in particular, scored six points in the paint at the tail end of the first quarter and into the start of the second. Carl tied the game at 13 on a 3-pointer, which ultimately kick-started a 14-8 run to close the half.
The clincher of that last run was a wild sequence in which McKinney hit two free throws, promptly stole a pass that led to a layup, before eventually dishing to Carl for a back-breaking 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer.
That trey was one of three 3-pointers for Carl on the night, and it was a gut punch when you consider Fredericksburg never recovered. Argyle suddenly led 24-21 and outscored the Lady Billies 25-17 in the second half.
“I knew Rhyle was going to get double-teamed, or they’d put their best defender on her. So I knew I needed to step up,” Carl said. “Whenever they double-team Rhyle, it gives us shots. I just knew I had to hit them.”
Westmoreland joked during the postgame press conference that he and his players are going to keep their routine the same and enjoy a fun night out at Fuddruckers. But the turnaround time is slim, and he admitted his team has to shoot better on Saturday if they intend to beat Fairfield.
“We know our defense is going to have to be lights out and then we’re going to have to make plays on offense when they present themselves,” Westmoreland said.