Argyle junior Sydney Standifer will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland confirmed Monday afternoon.
Standifer suffered the non-contact injury to her left knee in the Lady Eagles’ 45-29 loss to Mansfield Summit on Nov. 22. The Clemson commit was averaging 12 points per game prior to the injury. She had surgery to repair the ACL on Dec. 24, according to Westmoreland.
Standifer missed all of the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL in her right knee as Argyle went on to win its fifth consecutive state championship. As a freshman, Standifer was the MVP of the 2017-18 Class 4A title game, scoring a game-high 22 points in the 60-41 win over San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
With Standifer sidelined, the Lady Eagles will lean even more heavily on senior Rhyle McKinney. The SMU commit is averaging 20 points per game and tied her career-high with 37 points in a road win over South Oak Cliff last week.
Argyle will also turn to juniors Bailey Timmons and Shelby Henches, as well as seniors Brooklyn Carl, Abby Williams and Kiley Lavelle.
The Lady Eagles begin District 8-4A play on Friday at home against Bridgeport. Argyle is 19-5 overall.