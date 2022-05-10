Argyle’s Gaven Lane spent the final round of last year’s UIL state golf tournament trying to chase down Wimberly’s Jaxon Donaldson for the individual title.
Lane missed his chance when the tournament was cut short due to inclement weather. He got a second chance Tuesday and capitalized, charging back from a three-shot deficit in the final round to pull away for a six-shot win.
Lane helped Argyle capture a second straight state title at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland in the process. The Eagles finished at 592, easily defeating Bullard, which finished in second place at 639.
“It worked out,” Argyle coach Cody Vanderford said. “We didn’t feel like we were playing that well as a team until we saw the scores. The course was set up tougher and played harder today than in the first round. We played better than we thought we did.”
Lane helped lead the way while running down Donaldson, who shot a 67 in the opening round.
Lane, who is committed to Oklahoma State, one-upped Donaldson in the final round when he shot a six-under-par 66. Lane’s two-round score of 136 pushed him past Donaldson, who shot a 75 in the final round and finished at 142.
Lane birdied the final two holes.
“Gaven put himself in position and played solid today,” Vanderford said. “Coming down the stretch he hit some really good shots.”
Argyle had a 21-shot lead heading into the final round after posting a team score of 290 in the opening round. The Eagles posted the best score in the field for the second day in a row and were never challenged.
The Eagles have now either won a state title or finished second in every year over the last decade.
Cooper Jensen shot a 77 in the second round and finished fifth with a score of 147.
Ethan Payne shot 154, Nathan Rosser 155 and Zane Griggs 164 to round out Argyle’s team.
The state tournament was Lane’s time to shine and rounded out a remarkable postseason for Argyle.
The Eagles won the district, regional and state tournaments with a different player winning the individual title in all three events. Jensen won the district tournament, while Griggs won the regional tournament.
“The great thing about our team,” Vanderford said. “We had a different individual winner in all three.”
