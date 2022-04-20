As WNBA training camps begin this week, a former Argyle standout starts her journey toward a professional basketball career.
Vivian Gray recently signed a training camp contract with the three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury. The rookie from Texas Tech is battling for a roster spot this week at Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix.
So far, Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard likes what she’s seen from Gray.
“She’s got a nice, quick trigger,” Nygaard said. “I think she’s picking up concepts pretty quickly for us as well.”
Argyle won three Class 4A state championships with Gray, who went on to play at NCAA Division II Fort Lewis State and Oklahoma State before concluding her collegiate career with the Red Raiders.
Gray averaged a team-high 20.2 points per game at Texas Tech, and led the team in steals, blocks and assists, despite missing the first two games of the year with an injury. She is also one of only four players in Big 12 history to be selected First Team All-Big 12 four times.
Former Argyle coach and Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Skip Townsend believes the Mercury might have found the gem of this year's draft.
“I’m surprised she didn't get drafted,” Coach Townsend said. “She could be one of the top players in the league.”
The WNBA only has 12 teams currently, and with three rounds in the draft, Gray was forced to go the undrafted free agent route after not being one of the 36 players selected.
She was quickly picked up by the Mercury, who are carrying 19 players on their training camp roster, after signing forward Emma Cannon to a training camp contract.
The Mercury roster has recently been in flux as the organization awaits more information about star center Brittany Griner, who is currently detained in Russia. No information has been provided by Russian authorities, forcing the Mercury to start training camp without her.
Even without Griner, the Mercury bring back veteran star guard Diana Taurasi for her 18th WNBA season after leading Phoenix to their fifth WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Chicage Sky in four games.
That kind of star power can be tough for a new player like Gray.
"I would also be nervous to play with Sky (Skylar Diggins-Smith), D, and Tina (Charles),” Nygaard said.
With WNBA rosters limited to 12 spots once the season starts, Gray will have this camp to make her case for the opening day roster, with several other players looking to achieve the same goal.
“Most of them, they were the best player on every team they ever played on,” Nygaard said. “And they come in here, and they have to compete for a spot.”