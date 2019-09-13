ARGYLE — After knocking off Class 4A Division I defending state champion Waco La Vega on the road last week, No. 1 Argyle returned home for the first time this season on Friday night.
And the Eagles wasted little time putting on a show.
Argyle scored less than two minutes into the game and built a 49-0 halftime lead, dominating Tyler Chapel Hill from start to finish in a 62-7 rout of the Bulldogs.
“We were all fired up to play in front of the home crowd,” quarterback Bo Hogeboom said. “It just gave us some extra energy and a boost.”
Hogeboom accounted for five first-half touchdowns — throwing for four and rushing for one. His final passing touchdown — a three-yard strike to Cole Kirkpatrick — moved Hogeboom into second all-time in Argyle history for passing touchdowns with 57.
“It’s so cool just to have my name on the record board,” Hogeboom said. “I’ll hopefully have a few more before the season ends.”
The Eagles racked up 419 yards in the first half and 637 for the game.
Argyle used a balanced attack to keep Chapel Hill’s defense guessing, throwing for 241 yards and rushing for 396.
Senior running back Tito Byce led the way for the Eagles on the ground, scampering for 190 yards and two touchdowns. His 81-yard run in the first quarter put Argyle up 28-0.
Hogeboom, meanwhile, was 12-for-21, completing 57 percent of his passes for 166 yards. The senior has now thrown for 762 yards and 13 touchdowns through three games.
“They wanted to force us to throw the ball,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “They packed the box, and so they give us a lot of opportunities. We actually missed a couple of really open throws early on. But we honed it in and put ourselves in a good position.”
While the Eagles’ offense lit up the scoreboard, Argyle’s defense shut down Chapel Hill’s attack.
The Bulldogs managed just 104 total yards and turned the ball over three times. Argyle’s secondary intercepted two passes and flustered Chapel Hill quarterback Kobe Coker, who completed just 26.5 percent of his throws.
“I think [the secondary] has been covering some really good wideouts,” Rodgers said. “I was very pleased with how they played the ball in the air today. It was good.”
Argyle now heads into its bye week 3-0. The Eagles will be back in action Sept. 27 when they take on Liberty Eylau in Sulphur Springs.
“There’s lot of different philosophies about bye weeks,” Rodgers said. “There’s lots of things to get corrected. We’re going to sit down and work this weekend and try to figure out what we want to add, subtract, and how we want to hone our different skills.”