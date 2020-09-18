ARGYLE — Todd Rodgers admitted he doesn’t plan to dwell on Friday night’s win over No. 2 Waco La Vega.
For the third straight year, the Eagles took down the Pirates in the regular season, this time 35-7 in a convincing rout.
But after losing to La Vega each of the past two seasons in the region final, Argyle's coach knows his team must stay grounded. The Eagles refuse to rest on their laurels or get complacent.
No one in Argyle's locker room wants history to repeat itself thrice.
“We’re going to talk about 10 minutes for this game, like I spend about 10 minutes with all those other games,” Rodgers said. “And then we’re going to move on. If you don’t stay present where your feet are in high school football, you’ll fall victim to your own ego, and you’ll fall victim to your press clippings, and you’ll fall victim to just an abundance [of] entitlement. And we’re not going to do that.”
Argyle dominated the Pirates from the opening kickoff, holding La Vega to just 110 yards in the first half.
The Eagles built a 21-0 lead on the strength of two passing touchdowns from quarterback CJ Rogers. The senior’s 42-yard strike to Cash Jones gave Argyle its three-score lead just before halftime.
“It was definitely a big win,” Rogers said. “It was a really good team win, too. Our defense showed up. Everyone did their part and balled out. Our offensive line was amazing. Receivers made some great catches and backs were hitting the holes.”
Rogers finished the game with just 95 yards through the air and also tossed his first two interceptions of the year. He ended the night with three touchdowns.
But Argyle’s rushing attack — fueled by Braden Baker and Knox Scoggins — was quick to lift Rogers and the offense up.
The Eagles racked up 218 yards on the ground, with Baker and Scoggins each finding the end zone. Baker finished with 78 yards on 17 carries while Scoggins added 69 yards on 10 carries.
“They’re tough kids,” said Rodgers of Baker and Scoggins. “They practice hard every day. It’s not something [where] they go out and practice slow and play fast. They practice fast, and they do a good job. I thought there were some well-blocked plays, and we’ve got good running backs that know how to find the hole, cut and make tough yards.”
Argyle’s defense did the rest, forcing two turnovers and keeping La Vega behind the chains all night.
The Pirates’ only touchdown came just before halftime, when Jordan Rogers connected with Jai’Brian Bouye, who sprawled out to make a 27-yard diving grab.
Argyle improved to 4-0 on the year with the victory and has now won 50 consecutive regular-season games.
The Eagles have next week off before hosting Melissa on Oct. 2 to open District 7-4A Division I play.
“It’s a great confidence booster going into the bye week,” said Baker, who scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. “We’re going to have some people get healthy over the bye week, which is crucial. We’re feeling great right now.”