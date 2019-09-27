SULPHUR SPRINGS — Let this be a lesson: Don’t ever underestimate an 0-4 opponent, especially if you’re ranked No. 1 in the state.
The Argyle Eagles, the top-ranked Class 4A team, had their hands full with a winless Texarkana Liberty Eylau Friday night in a nondistrict game played at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs.
Down 14 points less than three minutes into the game following two Bo Hogeboom interceptions, the Eagles made the adjustments they needed, at one point scoring six straight touchdowns on their way to a 63-42 win over the Leopards.
Eylau threw some surprises at Argyle, taking advantage of its speed in the backfield, and battled to end with backup quarterback Ian Jones driving the Leopards one two scoring drives in the final five minutes that kept things interesting. But a late score by Tito Byce for Argyle with 3:32 left sealed the win.
“We were a little flustered with the beginning of the game,” said Argyle coach Todd Rodgers. “It didn’t go as we anticipated. We had to make some adjustments. I’m pleased with how the kids responded.
“That was a good football team. They threw some new things at us and they had a good game plan. We’re going to focus on the positive and get ready for next week.”
Argyle (4-0) has now won 40 straight regular season games, a streak that dates back to week three of the 2015 season with it lost to Celina 46-36. The Eagles begin district play next week at Sanger.
The team combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense — Argyle finished with 676 yards while the Leopards (0-5) finished with 516 yards.
Hogeboom recovered from his rough start, completing 18 of 32 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions. Byce scored twice while receivers Cole Kirkpatrick and Alex Gonzales each had two TD receptions.
Argyle trailed by 14 points less than three minutes into the game, but rallied for the last two scores of the half, taking a 35-28 lead just before halftime on a scoring drive set up by an Eagles defensive stand. It was the first time Argyle led in the game. Hogeboom’s go-ahead 23-yard TD strike to Gonzales capped a seven-play drive that started after Argyle stuffed a fourth-and-one attempt by the Leopards at midfield.
Hogeboom threw interceptions early that led to a pair of Liberty Eylau touchdowns. He was intercepted by linebacker Carron Eaton on a tipped ball on the first play of the game, setting up a 25-yard scoring run by Damian Henderson. Hogeboom would drive Argyle to the Leopards 23, capitalizing on a facemask penalty after a 17-yard completion to Gonzales. But Hogeboom’s throw on first and 10 was intercepted by Ahmajay Carter at the 20 and he ran untouched for the score, giving the Leopards a 14-0 lead.
Argyle would rally as Hogeboom tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jasper Lott and a 19-yard TD to Gonzales early in the second quarter to tie the score at 14-14.
But on the ensuing play, Korbyn White broke around the right side for a 75-yard TD run and the Leopards were back up 21-14. The Leopards recovered a pooch kick on the kickoff, but could not convert on fourth-and-12 at the Argyle 25.
The Eagles took over and after a procedure penalty, Hogeboom connected on an 80-yard scoring play with Kirkpatrick to tie the score at 21.
White pushed Eylau back on top, 28-21, on his 24-yard TD reception from Roy. Argyle countered with a 9-yard TD run by Byce and Hogeboom’s 23-yard pass to Gonzales in the final 3:24 to go into halftime leading 35-28.
The Eagles scored four times in the second half while defensively making several big stops in the red zone to keep the Leopards from closing the gap. The Eagles also forced two turnovers, a fumble recovery by Blake Sullivan and an interception by Will Ramsey.
“We had no room for error and we just didn’t respond to some things,” Rodgers said. “It’s an opportunity for us to get better. We just need to focus on us. “
Argyle 63, Liberty Eylau42
Liberty-Eylau
14
14
0
14
—
42
Argyle
7
28
14
14
—
63
TL — Damian Henderson 25 run (Gregorio Aguilar kick)
TL — Semaj Rose 80 interception return (Gregorio Aguilar kick)
AY — Jasper Lott 15 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Alex Gonzales 19 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
TL — Korbyn White 75 run (Gregorio Aguilar kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 80 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
TL — Korbyn White 24 pass from Shannon Roy (Carron Eaton kick)
AY — Tito Byce 4 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Alex Gonzales 23 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Luke Farris 38 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Cade Merka 36 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 38 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
TL — TJ Templeton 60 run (Gregorio Aguilar kick)
TL — Ian Jones 49 run (Gregorio Aguilar kick)
AY — Tito Byce 7 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
TL
AY
First Downs
17
36
Rushing Yards
42-421
46-300
Passing Yards
95
376
Passing
10-24-1
18-33-2
Punts-Avg
4-32.00
1-38.00
Penalties
9-79
5-43
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
2-2
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AY: Tito Byce 25-137, Luke Farris 15-133, Trevor Duck 3-18, CJ Rogers 1-8, Knox Scoggins 2-4, TL: Damian Henderson 10-119, Korbyn White 8-93, Ian Jones 8-77, Shannon Roy 15-72, TJ Templeton 1-60.
Passing — AY: Bo Hogeboom 18-32-2-376, CJ Rogers 0-1-0-0, TL: Shannon Roy 6-14-0-85, Ian Jones 4-10-1-10.
Receiving — AY: Cole Kirkpatrick 3-127, Cade Merka 5-107, Alex Gonzales 7-105, Jasper Lott 2-27, CJ Rogers 1-10, TL: Malik Watson 2-61, Korbyn White 2-19, TJ Templeton 4-15, Damian Henderson 2-0.