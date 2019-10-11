ARGYLE — The coin toss was about the only thing the Argyle Eagles lost Friday night in their District 7-4A game against Paris North Lamar, and even that’s arguable.
North Lamar won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving Argyle, the state’s No. 1 Class 4A team, the ball first, and the high-powered Eagles never looked back.
Tito Byce’s 65-yard kickoff return to start the game set up the first of seven straight first half touchdowns as Argyle rolled to a 63-14 victory over the Panthers.
The outcome was somewhat expected in a matchup between the undefeated Eagles (6-0, 2-0) and the winless Panthers (0-6, 0-2). Argyle’s high-powered offense entered the game averaging 56 points a game against a team averaging eight points. With its 63 points scored, Argyle has now scored more than 60 points in three straight and four of the last five games. The Eagles finished with 406 yards total offense.
The win marked the 52nd straight district victory for Argyle, its 32nd straight home victory, and 42nd straight regular season win.
The 14 points scored by North Lamar matched the second-highest output in a game this season; both scores were against an Argyle defense playing many of its reserves beginning late in the first half.
Argyle had control two minutes into game, scoring twice, and by halftime had scored 49 points on 18 offensive plays for 277 yards total offense. Bo Hogeboom was a perfect 7-of-7 for 177 yards and three touchdowns and was replaced by Copeland late in the second quarter.
Byce returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to the North Lamar 22, and three plays later capped the drive with an 11-yard scoring run just over a minute into the game.
Braiden Rexroat recovered the ensuing onside kick for Argyle and the Eagles needed just two plays and 21 seconds to score as Luke Farris went in from 13 yards out. The TD pushed Argyle to a 14-0 lead.
Argyle missed a field goal on its next possession, but following a 51-yard punt return by Zack Stewart, the Eagles needed just three plays to go 24 yards with Cole Kirkpatrick hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hogeboom.
Farris added a 1-yard scoring plunge before the end of the first quarter and the Eagles added three more scores in the second quarter, with Hogeboom throwing touchdown passes to Kirkpatrick and Cade Merka. Copeland came on in relief of Hogeboom and fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Drew Adams, and Argyle was up 49-0 late in the half.
North Lamar followed with its only offensive spark of the half. Runs by Mathew Sandlin (49 yards) and Seth Parker (21 yards) helped get the Panthers to the Argyle 1, and quarterback Kobey Emeyabbi finished the drive for their lone score of the half.
The Eagles added two touchdowns in the third quarter before Sandlin closed out the scoring for the Panthers with a 30-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
Argyle 63, Paris North Lamar 14
North Lamar
0
6
0
8
—
14
Argyle
28
21
14
0
—
63
AY — Tito Byce 11 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Luke Farris 13 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 18 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Luke Farris 1 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 46 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Cade Merka 65 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — DREW ADAMS 10 pass from Jett Copeland (Hunter Roberts kick)
PN — Kobey Emeyabbi 1 run (pass failed)
AY — Colin Crawford 8 pass from Jett Copeland (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Knox Scoggins 16 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
PN — Matthew Sandlin 30 run (Kobey Emeyabbi run)
PN
AY
First Downs
12
18
Rushing Yards
44-209
33-158
Passing Yards
56
248
Passing
3-7-1
16-20-2
Punts-Avg
6-17.00
1-19.00
Penalties
5-45
8-65
Fumbles-Lost
3-2
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AY: Tito Byce 5-51, Trevor Duck 13-47, Knox Scoggins 6-41, Luke Farris 5-27, Michael Zarcone 2-0, Jett Copeland 2--8, PN: Andy Kirk 15-104, Matthew Sandlin 7-90, Seth Parker 7-16, Cameron Clark 2-3, Alexis Delatorre 3-2, Kobey Emeyabbi 9--3, Trenton Smith 1--3.
Passing — AY: Bo Hogeboom 7-7-0-177, Jett Copeland 9-13-2-71, PN: Kobey Emeyabbi 3-7-1-56.
Receiving — AY: Cade Merka 2-95, Cole Kirkpatrick 4-75, DREW ADAMS 3-37, Colin Crawford 2-15, Zach Stewart 2-7, Michael Zarcone 1-7, Riley Page 1-6, Zach Yates 1-6, PN: Matthew Sandlin 2-35, Seth Parker 1-21.