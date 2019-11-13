After beating Celina last week to clinch their fourth straight undefeated regular season and 11th straight district title, the Argyle Eagles will now host their first playoff game.
Argyle welcomes Dallas Carter in to Eagle Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class 4A Division I Region I bi-district round.
The Eagles ended the regular season averaging a whopping 54.6 points and 543.2 yards per game. Argyle is led by senior quarterback Bo Hogeboom, who has thrown for 2,655 yards and 42 touchdowns.
Carter (6-4) finished fourth in District 8-4A behind Wilmer-Hutchins, Carrollton Ranchview and league champion Alvarado. The Cowboys are allowing just 13.3 points per game, so something will have to give come Thursday.
Argyle has only lost one first-round playoff game in its 15-year history, a 20-14 loss to Sweetwater on Nov. 17, 2006. The Eagles have won their last 12 bi-district playoff games.