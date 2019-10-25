ARGYLE — So much has been said about Argyle running back Tito Byce that people forget the Eagles have a lot of depth at that position. Luke Farris showed just how deep the Eagles are Friday night.
Shouldering a heavier load for Byce, who suffered an apparent knee injury early in the first quarter, Farris punished No. 10 Melissa for 199 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score in the passing game as No. 1 Argyle gained the inside track to the District 7-4A Division I title with a 70-48 win at Eagle Stadium.
Argyle (8-0, 4-0 district) raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and finished the game having piled up 464 total yards, 243 on the ground. The Eagles also forced four turnovers en route to winning their 44th straight regular-season game.
Quarterback Bo Hogeboom tossed five touchdowns and now has a school-record 82 career touchdowns.
“I love our offense. I think we do a great job running the ball, but we have really dynamic wide receivers and a quarterback that can get them the ball,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “We just take what the defense gives us.
“[With Luke] we just keep giving it to him. It’s not rocket science. Our offensive line does a great job blocking for him.”
Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom (3) hands the ball to Argyle running back Luke Farris (20), while the the Melissa defense chases after him at Argyle High School, Friday, October 25, 2019, in Argyle, Texas.
Argyle running back Luke Farris (20) celebrates with Argyle wide receiver Alex Gonzales (6) after he scores a touchdown against the Melissa defense at Argyle High School, Friday, October 25, 2019, in Argyle, Texas.
Argyle wide receiver Cole Kirkpatrick (5) jumps up and catches a pass, while being defended by Melissa defensive back Chance Mapps (21) at Argyle High School, Friday, October 25, 2019, in Argyle, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Rodgers declined to speculate on the severity of Byce’s injury. Byce was tackled awkwardly on Argyle’s second drive of the game and immediately clutched his left knee. He was helped off the field and was eventually carted off the sideline with a brace on his leg.
While fans were screaming well wishes for Byce, Argyle had already taken over the game. Melissa (5-3, 3-1) fumbled on its first two possessions, then had a punt blocked on the third. Argyle scored each time to take a 21-0 lead. Two of those scores came off the sturdy legs of Farris.
With 48 seconds left in the first quarter, Farris broke free for his third touchdown, a 24-yard scamper, to make it 28-0.
Both teams traded punches in the second quarter. Quarterback Brendon Lewis, who finished with 199 rushing yards, broke loose for touchdown runs of 53 and 54 yards in that stretch. But with Melissa looking to crawl back into the game, the Cardinals could not convert a fourth down attempt deep in their own territory.
Argyle scored a few minutes later to take a 49-21 lead into halftime.
Argyle added insult to injury with three more touchdowns in the third quarter. The defense forced another fumble and Braiden Rexroat intercepted a pass and returned it for one of those scores.
“We had a really good game plan. We thought their running back and quarterback were deep, and we thought we could there with our defensive ends. And we did,” Rodgers said. “We caused a lot of disruption in the backfield. All those things were advantageous pluses for the Eagles, and that got the game out of hand.”
Argyle 70,Melissa 48
Melissa
0
21
13
14
—
48
Argyle
28
21
21
0
—
70
AY — Grant Chaney 12 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Luke Farris 2 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Luke Farris 2 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Luke Farris 24 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
MS — Brendon Lewis 53 run (Luke Hansen kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 9 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
MS — Brendon Lewis 54 run (Luke Hansen kick)
MS — Ja’Bray Young 3 run (Luke Hansen kick)
AY — Luke Farris 1 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Jasper Lott 2 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
MS — Xylohn Posey 39 run (Luke Hansen kick)
AY — Luke Farris 1 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Jasper Lott 9 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Braiden Rexroat 19 interception return (Hunter Roberts kick)
MS — Braedan Smith 28 run (kick blocked)
MS — Braedan Smith 22 run (Trey Johnson pass from PARKER TAYLOR)
MS — PARKER TAYLOR 1 run (run failed)
MS
AY
First Downs
22
26
Rushing Yards
53-485
45-243
Passing Yards
78
221
Passing
6-19-1
13-25-1
Punts-Avg
2-15.00
3-34.00
Penalties
8-85
4-38
Fumbles-Lost
4-3
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AY: Luke Farris 31-199, Knox Scoggins 6-31, Tito Byce 4-13, Trevor Duck 4-0, MS: Brendon Lewis 14-199, Braedan Smith 10-127, Ashton Mitchell-Johnson 6-55, Xylohn Posey 8-43, Ja’Bray Young 11-32, PARKER TAYLOR 4-29.
Passing — AY: Bo Hogeboom 12-24-1-224, CJ Rogers 1-1-0--3, MS: Brendon Lewis 4-12-1-60, PARKER TAYLOR 2-7-0-18.
Receiving — AY: Cole Kirkpatrick 4-132, Luke Farris 2-36, Jasper Lott 4-32, Grant Chaney 1-12, Alex Gonzales 1-12, Knox Scoggins 1--3, MS: Chase Mapps 2-42, Tyler Burton 1-20, Colton Wittwer 1-13, George Lado 1-5, Xylohn Posey 1--2.
STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.