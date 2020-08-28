ARGYLE — Some things never change.
And in Argyle, where winning has become second nature, the Eagles proved even in the midst of a global pandemic, no amount of distractions can slow them down.
Despite facial coverings, social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines, Argyle never skipped a beat on Friday night in its season opener.
“You simplify the atmosphere and make it about football — and nothing else,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers explained through his face shield. “I think that’s what they’ve done from Day One of football practice. They’ve just gone and practiced football, because all of those other procedures were put in place during summer conditioning. And they’ve just carried over. It’s always been just about football.”
It’s also been just about winning, which is what Argyle continues to do at a staggering pace.
Rodgers improved to 195-35 lifetime as the Eagles’ head coach, and behind five first-half touchdowns from senior quarterback CJ Rogers, Argyle cruised to a 56-9 victory over Decatur to begin a season that promises to be unlike any other.
“It was awesome. I’m really thankful,” Rogers said of the opportunity to play. “I missed this a lot, and I’m sure everyone else has. It was a great feeling coming back out.
“We always think about what we can control. We just keep the mindset of on Friday night, let’s do whatever we can to play, and do everything we can to win. That’s what happened.”
Argyle dominated Decatur from start to finish, scoring on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
Senior running back Tito Byce, who was playing in his first game since tearing his ACL last October, took a handoff and scampered 74 yards untouched for the opening touchdown.
After Decatur drove for a field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3, Argyle rattled off 49 straight points. Rogers connected with four different receivers in the first half, finding Jasper Lott, Cole Kirkpatrick, Cash Jones and Hayden Stewart for touchdowns.
Rogers was 11-for-14 with 187 yards at halftime, while Lott hauled in two first-half touchdowns.
Argyle racked up 416 yards in the first half to Decatur’s 111, and led 42-3 at the intermission.
“We’ve had very good practices,” Rodgers said. “We have a lot of quality of players. We practice against speed and we practice being physical with each other. All of the things that people want to look for in scrimmages, we were able to do that against ourselves.”
Early in third quarter, Argyle’s defense slammed the door on Decatur completely, forcing three turnovers on Decatur’s first three drives of the second half. Argyle’s defense forced five turnovers on the night.
As for everything else not football-related, Rodgers credited the staff at Argyle for their work to help prepare for the game.
Argyle showed Friday that even during a pandemic, it is still a juggernaut — and as Rodgers put it, the community is a major reason why.
“There was a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” Rodgers said. “Our maintenance crew busted their guts all week to get the facilities up to speed. Mrs. [Susie] Vickery, our athletic secretary, spent hours and hours making sure the people that needed a ticket got a ticket. Parking passes and entrances — there were a lot of people that made it all happen. I was basically left alone to coach and prepare the football team and make decisions when I had to. There are a lot of people pulling the right direction in Argyle.”