JUSTIN — Argyle coach Ricky Griffin didn’t think twice when Evan Brandt got into a little bit of trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning of the opening game of the Eagles’ Region I-4A quarterfinal series against Springtown on Friday night.
Brandt has been great all season for the Eagles and was in the midst of a terrific outing when two hits and two walks backed him into a corner in a close game.
“It was his game,” Griffin said. “We didn’t have any doubt he was going to pull through.”
That was just what the senior did to nail down a 2-0 win at Northwest High.
Brandt picked a runner off first base and later ended the game by inducing a ground ball that Argyle’s reliable defense turned into the final out.
The win put Argyle (29-3-1) just one game short of advancing to the regional semifinals when the series resumes with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday back at Northwest. A third game will follow if necessary.
The Eagles will have the rest of their pitching staff rested and ready to go after Brandt’s complete game shutout. He had a no-hitter going into the bottom of the seventh and settled for a two-hitter against a familiar opponent in the Porcupines (19-12).
Argyle and Springtown are both members of District 7-4A. The Eagles swept the regular season series.
“Having played them in the past helped,” Brandt said. “They hit weak balls off me last time we faced them. I was able to see what their weakness were tonight. I could throw the curve in the dirt, and they’d swing through it.”
Brandt struck out five and picked up double-play groundouts in each of the first two innings.
Those plays were critical in a pitchers’ duel between Brandt and Springtown’s Marco Barrera. The Eagles hit the ball hard at times against Barrera but struggled to score.
Argyle had the bases loaded in the first with just one out. The Eagles also had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth.
Argyle failed to capitalize on either opportunity. The Eagles finally broke through when they turned to a small-ball approach in the seventh. Ean Sellers led off with a walk and stole second base before moving to third on an error.
JC Davis drove home the game-winning run with a perfectly executed bunt single that allowed Sellers to scramble home from third.
Springtown relief pitcher Brayden Fox hit Hunter Sandifer with the bases loaded to push across a second run.
“We had to go with small ball,” Griffin said. “We hit the ball on the barrel all night but hit it right at people. We can play small ball if we need to, and tonight we needed to.”
The Porcupines threatened to rally when leadoff hitter Matt Lockard posted their first hit of the game, a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the seventh.
Lockard reached third on a pickoff throw that got away. Springtown drew two walks and posted an infield single in the inning.
Brandt got out of the jam by picking off a runner and recording two outs on groundballs that capped his stellar pitching performance. The last of those groundouts came with the bases loaded.
“Evan was really good tonight,” Griffin said. “He has done that for us all year. His fastball had good velocity and his slider gave them problems. That’s how he’s pitched most of the year.”
Argyle 2, Springtown 0
|Argyle
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Springtown
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|1
Evan Brandt and Hunter Sandifer. Marco Barerra, Brayden Fox (7), William Gleason (7) and Cristian Hernandez. WP – Brandt. LP – Fox. Records – Argyle 29-3-1; Springtown 19-12.