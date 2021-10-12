FLOWER MOUND — Argyle is scrappy, very much alive in the playoff hunt and has a bright future ahead with a predominately young lineup. But on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles were guilty of a cardinal sin — digging too deep of an early hole.
And longtime rival Decatur made them pay for it.
Despite getting nine kills apiece from senior Jessie Moore and sophomore Camryn Heiser and another eight from sophomore Katherine Holtman, Argyle fell behind big in the first and second sets and could not make up enough ground as Decatur rolled to a 25-18, 25-20, 26-24 win to sweep the season series and maintain its lead atop the District 7-4A standings.
Argyle (23-12, 6-3 district) came into the night sitting in second place with four games to play and had every intention of knocking Decatur off its perch. Instead, Argyle fell behind 10-3 and 19-9 in the first and second set, respectively.
In each instance, Argyle battled back to within two of tying but couldn’t overcome Decatur’s ferocious attack.
“It would have been a different ballgame,” Argyle coach Taryn Hill said. “All we do is plan and prepare for teams like this. We knew how to score against them, but I feel like we just waited too long to really start applying that in the first two sets.”
Decatur seized the opportunity.
Kaylee Peterson finished the night with 13 kills while Dakota Hartman added 12 more. Jentry Lamirand chipped in 10. As a team, Decatur shot .400 for the night and finished with four blocks defensively.
Even with everything firing on all cylinders, Decatur nearly blew its big leads. Trailing 10-3 in the first set, Argyle slowly began chipping away at the lead and eventually used a 5-0 run late in the frame to cut the deficit to 20-18. The second set played out eerily similar, with Argyle using a 9-1 run to again pull within two. Decatur righted its ship, however, closing out both frames in short order.
The third set was a bit more back-and-forth from start to finish, with Argyle finding itself clinging to a 24-23 lead. Peterson ultimately closed the frame with three straight kills for the sweep.
“Our theme this year is to go for it; just to try and put yourself in a position to send the ball over tough,” Hill said. “I feel like that’s what we did tonight. We caused Decatur to get scrappy and kind of end up in those freakout moments that we also find ourselves in, too. There were just a lot of times where they jumped over our block, used our block and hit through our block. It was their defense and communication tonight.”
Argyle closes the regular season with three straight home games against Fort Worth Castleberry, Bridgeport and Krum.