ARGYLE — After rolling to a 12-1 win in Game 1 of its playoff series against Midlothian Heritage, Argyle found itself in a tougher spot early in Game 2.
The No. 21-ranked Lady Eagles trailed 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, inching closer to potentially having to play a decisive Game 3 on the same day with the momentum heading the Lady Jaguars' way.
Keira Inman led the inning off with a single, then Oklahoma signee Maya Bland drove her in with an RBI double to right-center field. Regan Dillon then stepped up to the plate with a chance to give her team back the lead.
The senior Lafayette College (Pa.) signee did just that in likely the final home game of her high school career, knocking the ball through the right side of the infield for an RBI single that scored Bland. The critical hit gave Argyle a 6-5 lead it held the rest of the way.
"It was kind of on me," Dillon said of her mindset during the at-bat. "The pressure's on me, but it doesn't matter. I'm going to do it for my team, because that's what we needed in that moment.
"It was nice to get the go-ahead, but every single one of these girls in the lineup is amazing. It would have been any one of us, not just me."
The hit was one of several on the day for Dillon, who finished a double shy of the cycle with five RBIs. She tripled high off the right field wall in the second inning, then hit a grand slam in the sixth that set the final margin as she posted Argyle's final five RBIs of the game.
Those efforts were crucial in the Lady Eagles rallying to sweep Midlothian Heritage in their bi-district round matchup. With the victory, Argyle (28-5-1) advanced to face Azle (10-17) in next week's area round of the playoffs.
"We didn't play really great in the first three or four innings, but we made the mark of champions by coming back from being one down, getting ahead and putting it away," Argyle coach Kevin Cook said.
"There was no doubt they didn't want to play Game 3. They were able to put the bat on the ball and make it happen. That's what they're made of. Real proud of 'em."
Standout players
Bland led the way offensively as she went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and reached on an intentional walk. Inman went 2 for 4 on the day with a pair of singles, also reaching on a third strike the catcher failed to corral.
Hallie Kubacak chipped in an RBI double, while Brooklyn Barnett added an RBI single. Riley Owen and Taylor Platt had a double apiece.
What's next?
The Lady Eagles have already made quite a bit of noise in their first year at the 5A level. They were ranked among the state's top 25 teams in the classification for much of the season and won the District 7-5A championship.
Heading into its Round 2 matchup with Azle, Argyle is focused on continued improvement.
"We have to get better," Cook said. "[Class] 5A is just so tough, but we're going to go play, we're going to readjust, we're going to see the next team and do what we do.
"We're going to keep doing the things we do."
