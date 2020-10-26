The Argyle boys and girls cross country teams swept the competition at the District 7-4A championships on Monday, as the Eagles and Lady Eagles both claimed league titles.
On the boys side, Argyle finished tied with Decatur for first place, but took home the crown on a tiebreaker. The Eagles were paced by Tyler Westrom, Gage Green and Mason White, who finished in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Westrom clocked a 16:51.2. Green ran a 16:54.4, while White turned in a 16:56.8.
Joseph Davenport rounded out the top 10 for the Eagles, finishing 10th in 17:20.2.
On the girls side, Argyle ran away with the title, tallying 32 points to claim the hardware. The Lady Eagles posted an average time of 12:49 and finished 16 points better than second-place Decatur, which had 48 points.