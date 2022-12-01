RJ Bunnell run
Buy Now

Argyle running back RJ Bunnell (11) runs for a first down during the Eagles' game against Wichita Falls Rider. Bunnell and the Eagles are set to take on Abilene Wylie in this week's regional final round.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The standard of success has been set high at Argyle.

District titles are the norm with the Eagles winning 13 in the last 14 years along with two state championships during that stretch, in 2013 and 2020.

Michael Madrie pursuit
Buy Now

Argyle defensive lineman Michael Madrie (99) goes for a sack during the Eagles' game against Wichita Falls Rider. Madrie and the Eagles are set to take on Abilene Wylie in this week's regional final round.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you