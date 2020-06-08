The UIL will hold special presentations to honor the teams that qualified for the state basketball tournament that was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.
Argyle, which won the Class 4A Region I title to advance to the state semifinal, will be honored along with the other three 4A finalists on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Live video will be available on the UIL’s website, as well as the UIL’s YouTube channel.
On April 29, Argyle learned it would receive gold medals from the UIL. The Eagles — along with the three other Class 4A state qualifiers — also learned they would receive a gold UIL state championship trophy, state tournament programs and additional items to help commemorate the accomplishment.
“There’s no doubt that our kids deserve some type of tangible, congratulatory evidence that they accomplished something amazing,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said in April. “I think that’s easy to do — send kids the medals and maybe a program with their name in it.”
Argyle was set to take on Stafford in the 4A semifinal a day after the tournament was initially postponed. The Eagles were practicing in San Antonio when they got the news they would not be playing.
Argyle finished the season 33-4 overall, with the four losses decided by a combined nine points. The Eagles never lost a game by more than a possession.