LUBBOCK — Argyle and Clint both fell one game short of reaching the Class 4A Region I tournament last season, so perhaps it was fitting that the two sides met in the region semifinal on Friday night at Lubbock Christian.
Looking to get one step closer to a state tournament berth, the Eagles took down Clint 36-31 to advance to the region final. Argyle will play Pampa at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the right to go to state.
The Eagles were led by 6-6 junior Nate Atwood, who finished with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
“What makes Nate so good is he’s a great and willing passer,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “We want him to get his touches inside as well, because he’s a great scorer too.”
Argyle was relentless attacking the rim, as all of its first-quarter points came in the paint.
“I try to do my work early and finish through contact” Atwood said. “They were playing physical, and I had to match that.”
Clint led for more than 20 minutes of the game, as both sides’ methodical half-court approach prevented either from going on long runs.
But Argyle’s advantage came on the glass, as the Eagles out-rebounded Clint 32-16.
“We talk about how 99% of the game is played below the rim,” Perkins said. “If you play with great intensity and get position, the ball will come to you.”
Next up for Argyle is a Pampa team that has won 15 straight games.
“It’ll be a completely different contest because they play zone, unlike Clint tonight,” Perkins said. “They have multiple kids that can score, but we are just so excited and happy to play one more. So, we’ll just go out there and see what happens.”