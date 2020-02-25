BURLESON — Argyle downed Stephenville on Tuesday night in the 4A Region I bi-district round by a score of 74-43. The Eagles (29-4) were led by 18 points from Nate Atwood, and led from shortly after the opening tip to the final buzzer.
Jacob Dye started the scoring as Argyle jumped out to a lead it would not relinquish — or ever really come close to doing so. Dye finished with 10 points. Eli Valentino checked in just in front of him in scoring with 14.
The Eagles will face off with Snyder in the area round. Snyder defeated Iowa Park 55-35 on Tuesday night.
“They had a lot of bodies on Nate,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “We did a good job getting the ball swung so we could attack. He does a great job sharing it when everybody collapses.”
Argyle held the Yellow Jackets (18-14) scoreless for over five minutes in the first as the Eagles continued to score. After three free throws makes in the first minute and a half, Stephenville would not score a field goal until the clock read just over two minutes to play in the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets chained together back-to-back 3s and a midrange jumper to close the gap a bit, but Argyle carried a 16-11 lead into the second.
The Eagles continued their offensive ways in the second quarter, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 18-7 across the second frame. Argyle carried a fairly comfortable 34-18 lead into halftime. Atwood had eight points at the break.
“Anytime you get a lead, especially in the playoffs, you just want to make sure you do the right thing,” Perkins said. “I thought we did that. I thought the way Nate was able to move the ball was key tonight. He does a great job passing it and is very unselfish. He does a great job finding the right people.”
Stephenville amassed just three points through the first five minutes of the second half, while Argyle added on 14 in the same time frame. The Yellow Jackets would close the gap just a bit late in the third. Senior guard Skyler Stilwell hit a 3, and followed up with another one after an Argyle turnover to close the gap to 48-29. A quick bucket from Dye, however, was response enough to get Argyle into the fourth quarter leading 52-33.
The Eagles closed out Tuesday’s game with strong defense. Stephenville was held scoreless for over three minutes to start the fourth. But the offense did not slack late either as Argyle put up a game-high 22 in the final frame. Argyle now prepares for Snyder.
“We kept playing hard,” Perkins said. “We’re going to have to be even better on Friday because Snyder is really good.”