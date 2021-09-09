When Todd Rodgers began his tenure as Argyle’s head coach in 2003, he didn’t have to look far to find a program to model his new team after.
Celina had just won its fifth state championship in 2001, and as Rodgers puts it, the Bobcats were the benchmark.
“When I was a new head coach, Celina was the standard of success,” Rodgers said. “They were the top of the mountain. They were a model for me to look at and pick some things out I thought they were prioritizing. I was able to bring those to Argyle and utilize those and make those fit into the Argyle way.
“Celina has its way of doing things. I couldn’t bring it verbatim because it all wouldn’t work in Argyle, but I identified a few things and used them. I literally have no animosity towards Celina. They were the standard in which I was trying to get Argyle to, and they still are.”
Fast forward nearly two decades, and it is Argyle that has become what many consider to be the standard for excellence.
The Eagles went a perfect 16-0 last season en route to the Class 4A Division I state championship, and they also own the longest regular-season winning streak in Texas.
Argyle has won 58 consecutive regular-season games, with its last loss coming against none other than Celina on Sept. 11, 2015 — a 46-36 defeat.
Rodgers may have no animosity toward Celina, but there is no denying the battles these teams have had over the years. And on Friday, the Eagles and Bobcats will renew their rivalry, with Argyle putting its regular-season winning streak on the line.
“We’re well aware of it,” said Rodgers of the Eagles’ winning streak and last regular season loss, which came at the hands of Celina. “It is probably going to work its way into a pregame speech or a Wednesday talking to, or something like that. It’s just facts. I just want to share the facts of what is going on so they always understand the levity of what is going on. You don’t want to take a knife to a gun fight.”
Argyle knocked off Celina 35-21 last season. In 2019, the Eagles came away with a hard-fought 30-13 win to secure what was then their 11th straight district title.
Argyle won its 12th straight district title last year.
In 2018, Argyle survived a scare from Celina in the region semifinal, escaping with a 26-22 win after routing the Bobcats 63-21 just a few weeks earlier.
Friday’s game will be Argyle and Celina’s fifth meeting in the last four seasons.
“No one’s will is going to get broken,” Rodgers said. “You’re just going to run out of time. I think that is the essence of an Argyle and Celina matchup. They’re going to fight their tails off and compete at the very highest level. Both of us hate losing. We don’t want to have that experience.”
Both the Eagles and Bobcats have started the season 2-0, picking up impressive victories along the way.
Celina beat state-ranked Melissa 34-13 in the season opener before routing state-ranked Paris 35-17 last week.
Argyle, meanwhile, won the Tom Landry Classic in Week 1, dismantling Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 45-29.
Last week in the Eagles’ home opener, Jacob Robinson threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns to lead Argyle past Texarkana Pleasant Grove 62-21.
Argyle and Celina both have high-octane offenses capable of scoring at will, and for Rodgers, the key to Friday’s game boils down to one thing.
Which defense will solve the opposing team’s offense first?
“I think the first team to figure out the way the offenses are attacking them is the team that’s going to win the game,” Rodgers said. “There are going to be huge in-game adjustments in the first part of the game. I think that is going to drive the outcome, without any reservations.”