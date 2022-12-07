John Gailey and Jaamael Felton celebrate
Buy Now

Argyle's John Gailey (12) celebrates with Jaamael Felton (29) after scoring a touchdown during the Eagles' regional championship playoff win over Abilene Wylie last week. Argyle takes on South Oak Cliff this week with a spot in the state title game on the line.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

FLOWER MOUND — Despite moving up a division this fall to face larger schools and potentially tougher competition, Argyle has been unfazed.

The Eagles have certainly seen their challenges this fall, including matchups with three of Class 5A Division II’s preseason top 15 teams over the first three weeks of the season. They have been tested in the playoffs, too, winning a pair of one-score games.

Hunter McFaul 2-point conversion catch
Buy Now

Argyle's Hunter McFaul (87) catches a pass for a 2-point conversion during the Eagles' regional championship playoff win over Abilene Wylie last week.
RJ Bunnell run
Buy Now

Argyle's RJ Bunnell (11) is tackled by Wylie's Kendrick Vanderbilt (49) during the Eagles' regional championship playoff win over Abilene Wylie last week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you