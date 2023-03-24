District play progressed one game deeper for many teams across the Denton area Friday night as some got strong results while others took home tough defeats.
Krum's game at Bridgeport was moved back to 11 a.m. Saturday due to weather earlier in the day Friday affecting field conditions, but many of the area's other squads were still in action.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the night's results below.
Allen 1, Braswell 0
In a game with just two combined hits between the two teams, a walk made the difference as Allen scored its lone run on a free pass with the bases loaded to top the Bengals.
Braswell (5-12-3, 0-4 in district) got its lone hit of the day from Daxton Macias, who notched a two-out single in the top of the second inning. He would end up the Bengals' lone baserunner of the day in a game where offensive production was hard to come by.
Braswell is back in action Saturday at noon as it travels to take on Denton ISD foe Denton High.
No. 20 Guyer 9, Little Elm 6
The Wildcats remained unbeaten in District 5-6A play after coming out on top in their highest-scoring district game thus far.
No. 20-ranked Guyer (16-6, 4-0) fell behind 3-0 after the game's first half-inning, but rallied to lead 4-3 after scoring two runs apiece in the first two frames. The Wildcats then exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead 9-4 before Little Elm notched three fifth-inning runs to cut into the deficit.
Hank Bowers and Jody Murillo led the way for Guyer offensively with two RBIs apiece, while Oklahoma signee Brad Pruett had a team-high three hits with one double and an RBI. Jack Cagianello, Caleb Cowan and Josh Lumsden added an RBI apiece.
Pruett allowed three earned runs, seven total, in 4 2/3 innings of work before Bowers relieved him and allowed one hit and a walk with five strikeouts the rest of the way.
Guyer is back in action Saturday with an intriguing road nondistrict game against area foe Argyle, which is also state-ranked.
Ryan 6, Lake Dallas 2
The Raiders swept the season series with Denton-area district opponent Lake Dallas in taking the 6-2 victory.
Jakob Holzer went the distance for Ryan (8-7-1, 3-1), surrendering four hits and two unearned runs while striking out nine batters. Collin Mills batter 3 for 3 on the day with two runs scored and a walk, while Holzer went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
Cole Ingram led the way for Lake Dallas (10-7, 0-4) at the plate with a 2 for 3 showing and one RBI. Braden Franks drove in the team's other run.
The Raiders are back in action Tuesday when they host Grapevine in a district clash, while the Falcons take on Justin Northwest Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Denton High 9, Colleyville Heritage 6
A six-run seventh inning made the difference for the Broncos as they rallied from a deficit to knock off Colleyville Heritage in district play.
Joseph Dominguez got the start for Denton High (8-8-2, 2-2), surrendering two earned runs with six strikeouts in five innings of work as he hit 2 of 4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Ben Hutcherson relieved him with two innings of one-run ball, adding a 2 for 3 day at the plate featuring a double and two RBIs.
Cooper Felts, Elliott and Zach Dowdy also chipped in two RBIs apiece. Will Buchanan hit 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
The Broncos are back in action Saturday at home against Denton ISD 6A foe Braswell.
No. 3 Argyle 7, Richland 0
The Eagles kept their unbeaten start to district play alive with a dominant win over Richland, keeping their tally of runs allowed in district play to just one.
No. 3-ranked Argyle (15-3-2, 4-0) is back in action Saturday against Denton-area 6A foe Guyer, which is also state-ranked.
Sanger 1, Wichita Falls 0
The Indians ground out a narrow win over Wichita Falls behind dominant pitching and a timely seventh-inning run.
Sanger (13-8, 3-1) was led by a complete game shutout from Reed Sebastian, who allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Kade Phillips reached on a one-out single in the seventh and Chase Wernimont drove him in with an RBI single to right field.
The Indians are back in action Tuesday versus Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Callisburg 3, Ponder 0
The Lions struggled to produce offense in a shutout loss to Callisburg.
Ponder (4-13, 1-3) tallied six total hits on the game as Cooper Rodgers and Logan Reynolds had two apiece, while Timber rider and Packard Smith posted the other two. Rodgers surrendered three earned runs in four innings of work, then Luke Johnson struck out six in a two-inning relief appearance.
The Lions are back in action Tuesday at Paradise.
