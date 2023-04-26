Argyle's Meghna Arun Kumar

Argyle’s Meghna Arun Kumar hits the ball during the 4A singles state championship match last year. Kumar won her second straight state title Wednesday when she took home the 5A singles crown.

 Elias Valverde II/Dallas Morning News

Argyle sophomore tennis player Meghna Arun Kumar is a state champion once again after winning the Class 5A girls singles title Wednesday in San Antonio.

She won the championship match 6-1, 6-2 over Frisco Wakeland's Ella Wertz, capping off a dominant run through the tournament. Kumar won her quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-0 before taking her semifinal bout 6-1, 6-0 with both matches played on Tuesday.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0