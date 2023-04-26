Argyle sophomore tennis player Meghna Arun Kumar is a state champion once again after winning the Class 5A girls singles title Wednesday in San Antonio.
She won the championship match 6-1, 6-2 over Frisco Wakeland's Ella Wertz, capping off a dominant run through the tournament. Kumar won her quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-0 before taking her semifinal bout 6-1, 6-0 with both matches played on Tuesday.
A larger classification failed to slow Kumar down this season as Argyle moved up from 4A to the 5A ranks with UIL realignment over the summer. The standout player still has yet to lose one set in any of her high school singles matches as she rolled to the 4A girls singles state title last year.
Kumar dropped just five games at last year's state tournament, winning 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals before dominating the title match 6-1, 6-0.
The Argyle prodigy is one of two girls tennis players from the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area to ever win the state singles championship. Aubrey's Tara Vandiver won the 2A individual title in 1991.
Kumar is also just the second boys or girls player from the area to win two state titles, joining former Argyle boys player Will Stein, who won back-to-back 3A singles titles in 2009 and 2010. Argyle's Zach Santagate also won the 3A boys singles title in 2011 as the only other player from the area to take home a singles crown.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.