Argyle's Meghna Arun Kumar 2023

Argyle's Meghna Arun Kumar poses with her medal and trophy for winning the 2023 UIL 5A girls singles state tennis championship. Kumar, a sophomore, won the 4A state singles championship last year.

 Courtesy photo/UIL

Argyle sophomore tennis player Meghna Arun Kumar is a state champion once again after winning the Class 5A girls singles title Wednesday in San Antonio.

She won the championship match 6-1, 6-2 over Frisco Wakeland's Ella Wertz, capping off a dominant run through the tournament. Kumar won her quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-0 before taking her semifinal bout 6-1, 6-0 with both matches played on Tuesday.

Argyle's Meghna Arun Kumar 2022

Argyle’s Meghna Arun Kumar hits the ball during the 4A singles state championship match last year. Kumar won her second straight state title Wednesday when she took home the 5A singles crown.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

