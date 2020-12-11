ABILENE — It remains to be seen if this 2020 Argyle team will go down in the history books with the likes of the Eagles’ 2013 squad that won the state title.
But if Friday night against Canyon was any indication of what’s to come — it appears unwise to bet against them.
Argyle (15-0) continued its downright scintillating run through the playoffs at Abilene Christian University, dominating Canyon 37-20 to win the Class 4A Division I semifinal. The Eagles have now won their five playoff games by a combined 241-74.
The victory sets up a date with Lindale in the 4A championship game at 7 p.m. next Friday at AT&T Stadium — Argyle’s first appearance since falling to Waco La Vega in the 2015 title game.
“It’s kind of a long drought,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “I think there’s [been] some anxiousness in the program the last few years about just not being able to get to the state championship. We knew we had the right elements in place going into the season.”
Those elements that have lifted the Eagles into the state title game include a suffocating defense, explosive offense and opportunistic special teams unit — all things that were on display against Canyon.
Argyle held Canyon scoreless through three quarters, blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown, intercepted two passes and scored on big plays.
On the second play from scrimmage, quarterback CJ Rogers hit Cash Walker in stride for a 58-yard touchdown. Walker got behind Canyon’s secondary and did the rest, hauling in a perfectly-placed deep ball.
Walker continued his impressive first quarter on Argyle’s next drive, making a contested 48-yard grab to set up Rogers’ second touchdown.
Rogers hit all-state receiver Cole Kirkpatrick on a post from 28 yards out to extend Argyle’s lead to 14-0.
“That’s something we pride ourselves on — an early, fast start. It’s a good feeling whenever we get that,” Rogers said. “[Advancing to the state title game] is a really big deal for the team and the community. We know we’ve worked hard for it. It feels good.”
Canyon quarterback Derrek Clements was then intercepted by Jett Copeland on the ensuing drive, and Argyle turned the mistake into points.
The interception led to Rogers tossing his third touchdown of the first quarter, connecting with tight end and TCU commit Jasper Lott for a 21-yard score off play-action.
Argyle even added a special teams touchdown, as Hunter Roberts came through to block a Canyon punt that Reid Palmer recovered and ran back for a score.
“It’s the No. 1 predictor of the outcome of a game,” Rodgers said. “If you block a kick, you win the game.”
Defensively, Argyle forced two turnovers — both coming courtesy of interceptions by Copeland. Argyle converted each of those Canyon mistakes into touchdowns, with Rogers throwing his fourth score of the night — and second to Lott — early in the third quarter to give Argyle a 34-0 lead.
Rogers ended the night 11-for-18, throwing for 235 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Cash Walker led Argyle in receiving with 106 yards and a score.
Canyon eventually got on the board late in the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns against Argyle’s backups.
But by that point, it was all academic.
Argyle had dominated from start to finish. And now, the Eagles are one win away from just their second state championship in school history.
“Here’s the crazy thing about it,” Rodgers said. “We believe we understand the standard it takes to get to the state championship. We’ve been holding our kids to that standard since back in June. It’s all come to fruition.”