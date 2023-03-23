Argyle's KK Combs
Argyle's KK Combs dribbles while looking for an open teammate to pass the ball to during a playoff game against Midlothian Heritage on Thursday at Highlander Stadium.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

DALLAS — A late second-half rally gave Argyle a shot in its playoff bout with Midlothian Heritage, but the Lady Jaguars had the last word in a 2-1 overtime victory.

The action-packed game featured three goals after a scoreless first half. Argyle fell behind 1-0 early in the second 40-minute period before equalizing with a goal later in the frame. A goal 31 seconds into the first half of overtime ultimately won it for Midlothian Heritage.

Argyle's Cassidy Horton scores a goal
Argyle's Cassidy Horton heads the ball into the back of the net for a goal during the Lady Eagles' playoff game against Midlothian Heritage.
Argyle's Sophie Placke
Argyle's Sophie Placke runs up the field sporting her protective face mask. She recently suffered a broken nose.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

