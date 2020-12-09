One of the most talented volleyball players in the Denton area has found her college home.
Argyle junior Jessie Moore committed to Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post on the Lady Eagles’ Twitter account.
The middle blocker and outside hitter led Argyle in kills this past season, burying 330 to go along with a team-high 64 blocks.
“I am elated for Jessie,” Argyle coach Megan DeGroot said. “She has elevated the Argyle program to new heights with her hard work and humble attitude. Being offered by her dream school is the best recognition she could receive for her determination.
“Argyle is thrilled to see [its] athletes obtain their goals, and she is every bit of proof that grit, diligence and positivity can get you where you want to be.”
Moore led the Lady Eagles to a 22-9 finish in 2020. Argyle won bi-district and area titles before falling in the third round of the playoffs to eventual Class 4A champion Decatur.
In addition to her lofty statistics, Moore was also named to the District 7-4A first team and was a member of the 2020 Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star team.