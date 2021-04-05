Argyle made history Friday night by beating Life Waxahachie to advance to the region semifinal for the first time ever.
But the Lady Eagles weren't content with merely rewriting the record books. Their end goal is a state championship.
And on Monday afternoon against one of the best teams in the state, Argyle made its lofty goal abundantly clear.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a three-goal first-half lead on No. 4-ranked San Elizario and never looked back, winning the Class 4A Region I semifinal 5-0 at Midland's Grande Communications Stadium.
"We talked to them before the game about how the emphasis last game was how this was our deepest playoff run and most wins, but we can't be content with that," Argyle coach Marc Koke said. "We've got bigger pictures."
Argyle (21-3-2) will play the winner of Midlothian Heritage and Stephenville in the region final later this week. The Lady Eagles have now won 16 straight games, with their last loss coming on Jan. 14 against Midlothian Heritage.
"Since we lost to Midlothian Heritage earlier in the season, we've been projected to meet up in the region final," Koke said. "We've kind of had that date circled on our calendar.
"We [knew] we couldn't get there unless we took care of business today. They definitely took care of business today. We looked sharp."
Argyle scored its first goal just two minutes into the game, and the Lady Eagles poured it on from there. Rebecca O'Neal found the back of the net twice for Argyle in the win. Lily Coleman, Leilani Strachan and Emma Sheehan also scored.
The Lady Eagles' defense did the rest, holding San Elizario — which entered the game averaging eight goals per match — scoreless.
"We played great," Koke said. "They had some good opportunities, and our keepers made some good saves. Our back line limited the opportunities they had, and we were able to score some goals in the first half into the wind.
"I can't put into words how proud I am of this group."