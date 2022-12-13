Although last week's state semifinal loss left Argyle a bit short of its ultimate goal — winning a state title — the Eagles' season left no doubt they can hold their own at the 5A level.
Moving up to Class 5A Division II in the latest round of realignment left uncertainty about how the jump might affect Argyle's track record of success. It entered the season having won two state championships in the last decade and 12 district titles over the last 13 seasons.
The Eagles (14-1) managed an unblemished regular season and deep playoff run to the state semifinals in their first 5A season, ultimately falling 14-6 to defending state champion Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-3).
Despite coming up just short of a shot at the state title, Argyle came away from the season proud of its achievements in a new classification.
“If you told us we’d be 14-1, I’ll take that right now,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said after the defeat. “This is a unique group of kids. They know how to persevere, know how to fight, they knew what they were doing when they took over the team as a bunch of good captains.
“I’m very proud of ’em.”
Argyle hit the ground running at the 5A level, opening the season with victories over three of their new division's preseason top 15-ranked teams.
They started with a 37-18 win over preseason No. 13 Melissa, avenging last season's lone district loss that ended their 12-year district title streak. The next two weeks brought battles with No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy and No. 15 Grapevine, each of which Argyle beat in different ways.
Then in district play, the Eagles ended three teams' undefeated starts in consecutive weeks. They dispatched Lake Dallas 30-14, Frisco Emerson 24-10 and Frisco Independence 35-10 en route to an undefeated district title.
All three victories helped Argyle complete an undefeated regular season of its own as it held 5A DII's No. 1 ranking throughout the season, despite being a newcomer to the classification. It followed that up by knocking off preseason No. 7 Wichita Falls Rider in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs, later going toe-to-toe with preseason No. 1 South Oak Cliff.
"I don't think we overachieved," Rodgers said. "Our goals in our locker room are win a district championship, play in December and win a state championship. We were that far away from going after our third goal.
"We're tough on the line of scrimmage. If you're tough on the line of scrimmage, you can play at a lot of different levels."
That strong foundation in the trenches translated well in the move up.
Defensive linemen Riley Van Poppel, a Nebraska commit, and Michael Madrie (Boise State pledge) helped lead the way for a stingy defense that allowed just 16.1 points per game.
Linebacker Grant Mirabal, who is committed to attend Oklahoma State next year as a preferred walk-on, anchored the unit with a team-high 127 total tackles (83 solo), including 17 tackles for loss.
Offensive lineman Wes Tucker, a Baylor commit, led a stout offensive line that paved the way for one of the top run games in the area. Running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris formed a formidable one-two punch that racked up a combined 412 carries for 2,720 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Ultimately, running into an opponent that could match Argyle's physicality in the trenches made the difference. The Golden Bears allowed just 87 rushing yards to the Eagles while running for 127 themselves and scoring the game's only two touchdowns on the ground.
Still, Argyle had its chances in the game after forcing a pair of key turnovers, but was unable to break through for touchdowns and instead settled for a pair of field goals.
Despite coming up a few points short in the contest, Argyle showed it could hold its own with the defending state champion. In the process, the Eagles demonstrated a foundation they can build on at the 5A level.
“It shows what Argyle is about,” Mirabal said after the game. “There’s a few plays in this game that changed the tide, and this game could have been either one of us advancing to next week. That just shows what next year is going to be like and the following years after that. Argyle’s going to be a solid program.”
Time will tell to what extent Argyle is able to continue its history of success in the 5A ranks, but one thing is clear — the Eagles aren't going anywhere.
