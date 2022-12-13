John Gailey celebration
Argyle quarterback John Gailey raises his arms as running back RJ Bunnell (11) scores a touchdown against Denton High this season. Bunnell and Gailey helped the Eagles reach the state semifinals in their first 5A season.

 Al Key/DRC

Although last week's state semifinal loss left Argyle a bit short of its ultimate goal — winning a state title — the Eagles' season left no doubt they can hold their own at the 5A level.

Moving up to Class 5A Division II in the latest round of realignment left uncertainty about how the jump might affect Argyle's track record of success. It entered the season having won two state championships in the last decade and 12 district titles over the last 13 seasons.

Dax Horany versus South Oak Cliff
Argyle's Dax Horany contains South Oak Cliff's Jayvon Thomas (0) during their state semifinal game. Horany, a Sam Houston State commit, played a key role in the Eagles' success during their first year at the 5A level.
Wes Tucker hypes up the crowd
Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker hypes up the crowd before their playoff game against Abilene Wylie. Tucker helped lead the Eagles to the state semifinals in their first year at the 5A level.

