ARGYLE — A season of firsts for Argyle came to a close Friday as a late comeback effort fell short in a 6-3 playoff loss to Justin Northwest.
The result brought an end to a competitive series that saw Northwest win the first game 2-1 on an eight-inning, walk-off hit. A four-run third inning made the difference in Game 2, giving the Lady Texans all the cushion they needed.
Still, Argyle coach Kevin Cook came away from the contest proud of what his team was able to achieve in its first year at the 5A level. The Lady Eagles (30-7-1) won the District 7-5A championship and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs, competing among some of the state's best teams along the way.
"Being in the third round of the 5A playoffs our first year, putting 500-plus people in the stands, that's just a testament to how good these girls are," Cook said. "It's a very competitive 5A region. Hats off to [Northwest]. [Abigail Young] threw a heck of a game."
Young, who took the circle for Northwest in the contest, had a largely dominant performance. The senior Sam Houston State pledge tallied 12 strikeouts while allowing just four hits, three runs and one walk in a complete game effort.
That effort combined with some timely offense made the difference for the Lady Texans.
Northwest struck for its first four runs behind a third-inning flurry. Two runs came across on an RBI double, then two more scored on an RBI single into right field.
The Lady Texans added one more in the fifth on a leadoff solo home run.
Argyle found some momentum offensively in the bottom of the sixth as Oklahoma signee Maya Bland reached on an error, then Regan Dillon got on when she was hit by a pitch. Riley Owen belted a three-run home run over the scoreboard in left field to score them both and make it 5-3.
Another solo home run in the top of the seventh extended Northwest's lead before Argyle went down in order in its final at-bats.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.