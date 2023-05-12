ARGYLE — A season of firsts for Argyle came to a close Friday as a late comeback effort fell short in a 6-3 playoff loss to Justin Northwest.

The result brought an end to a competitive series that saw Northwest win the first game 2-1 on an eight-inning, walk-off hit. A four-run third inning made the difference in Game 2, giving the Lady Texans all the cushion they needed.

Argyle's Riley Owen hits a home run
Buy Now

Argyle catcher Riley Owen (22) watches her 3-run homer sail out of the park against Justin Northwest in an eventual 6-3 loss Friday, May 12, 2023, in Argyle, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0