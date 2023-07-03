Argyle High School's run of dominance in athletics and academics continued this school year as it brought home an 11th straight Lone Star Cup and 13th overall.
The Eagles' latest Cup victory, made official on Friday, extended their state record run of consecutive Lone Star Cups while also tying them with Highland Park High School for the most Cups all-time at 13.
Argyle's latest victory also came in its inaugural year at the 5A level, a first since the Lone Star Cup's inception in the 1997-98 school year. The award is given to one school in all six of the UIL's classifications each school year based on points scored for success in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Each winning school earns a trophy along with a $1,000 scholarship. Argyle's trophy will be presented at one of the school's football games this fall.
“This is a huge honor and accomplishment for Argyle High School,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Telena Wright said in a news release. “Talented students, supportive parents and dedicated coaches and directors have made this achievement possible.
"AHS students are proud to participate and contribute points to the winning of the Cup. Fine Arts, UIL Academic team, Band, Cheer, and Athletics have all contributed to the accumulation of points. It is very exciting to see the enthusiasm and pride generated by the students and coaches.”
Argyle finished with 96 total points, five ahead of second-place Lucas Lovejoy High School's 91. Montgomery Lake Creek (84), Frisco Reedy (81), Comal Smithson Valley (76) and Frisco Wakeland (76) rounded out the 5A top five.
State championships in film and academics led the way in the Eagles' success, as did points carrying over from a 2021-22 state marching band title as that title is only awarded every other school year. Advancing to the state title game in baseball, state semifinals in football and placing fifth at state in boys golf all played a part in the Cup victory as well.
Moving up to a larger classification failed to prevent the Eagles from achieving their ultimate goal for each school year.
"Being the Lone Star Cup Champion is the goal of Argyle High School every year because the Cup stands for excellence,” Argyle High School principal John King said in a press release. “This award is the culmination of hours and hours of hard work and dedication, and I could not be more proud of our students, teachers, coaches and directors for winning the Lone Star Cup during our very first year in Class 5A."
Guyer, Aubrey also finish in top 25
Guyer High School and Aubrey High School also finished in the top 25 in their respective classifications after strong school years.
The Aubrey Chaparrals placed sixth in Class 4A with 69 points, coming in behind a top five of Canyon Randall (137), Boerne (105), Celina (89), Canyon (85) and Sulphur Springs (73).
Aubrey's volleyball team advanced to the state title match, while its softball team reached the state semifinals and its boys track and field team took second at state. The school's boys basketball team made its furthest-ever playoff run to the regional semifinals, the same round its baseball team reached, while the Chaps football team made it to the third round.
The Wildcats finished in a four-way tie for 22nd in Class 6A at 54 points alongside Cypress Woods, DeSoto and Northside Brennan.
Guyer's softball team reached the state championship game, while its football team reached the state semifinals. The school's baseball team reached the regional final round for the first time in program history as its volleyball team advanced to the fourth round.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.