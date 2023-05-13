HASLET — The Argyle Eagles successfully staved off elimination for the second time Saturday with a 5-4 walk-off win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights to take the best-of-three series.
With the win, the Eagles took Game 3 of the best-of-three series and advanced to the regional quarterfinals where they will face the Burleson Elks with details to be determined.
After the thrilling end to the game, the first thing on the mind of Argyle head coach Ricky Griffin was praise for the Arlington Heights team and coaches.
“I give a lot of credit to Arlington Heights,” Griffin said. “Coach [Travis] Rose is the interim coach at that school, it’s a travesty if he doesn’t get that job. ... He is the responsible one for getting them to play at the level they’re playing. He is getting a ton out of those kids and he deserves that job.”
Heights took Thursday’s Game 1 by a score of 5-2, and the Eagles responded on Friday with a 6-0 shutout to set up the deciding game.
Hudson Emeterio got the start on the mound for Argyle and struggled early on. The first two Yellowjacket batters both got on base via walk and a hit by pitch. After a double steal, Aaron Montanez hit a sacrifice fly to give Heights an early 1-0 lead.
After opening the second inning with a walk, Emeterio was pulled and Reid Ross came in to pitch for the Eagles. Ross got a key strikeout to end the inning with no damage done.
In the bottom of the inning, Game 2's starting pitcher Park Prater walked and eventually found himself at third base. He later scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Just two pitches later, Hunter Sandifer rocked a two-run home run over the left field fence to give Argyle a 3-1 lead after two innings.
Both pitchers settled in from that point and made quick work of the offenses. In the fifth inning, Nate Bruce hit a chopper that bounced off the glove of the Yellowjacket third baseman to score Alex D’Angelo, making it a 4-1 Eagle lead.
However, Heights came alive in the sixth inning and reeled off three runs to tie the game. After a rough sixth, Ross came out in the seventh and silenced the Yellowjackets by striking out the side.
Only needing one run to win the game, Prater walked and, after two quick singles, found himself at third once again. Then it was Colton Roquemore who hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Prater to score, solidifying the 5-4 win.
Ross was credited with the win after throwing 6 innings, striking out 10 and allowing 3 runs.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.