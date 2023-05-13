Argyle logo

HASLET — The Argyle Eagles successfully staved off elimination for the second time Saturday with a 5-4 walk-off win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights to take the best-of-three series.

With the win, the Eagles took Game 3 of the best-of-three series and advanced to the regional quarterfinals where they will face the Burleson Elks with details to be determined.

 

