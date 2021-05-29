ABILENE — It was all Argyle in Game 2 of the Class 4A Region I semifinals against Andrews on Saturday afternoon, as the Eagles took an 11-0 victory and advanced to the regional final. Argyle won 5-0 in Game 1 on Friday night at Abilene Christian.
Argyle got the bats going early on against Andrews on Saturday, pushing across three runs in the first inning before racking up four more runs across the following three innings combined. The Eagles used a four-run fifth inning to put the game away.
Argyle had 11 hits collectively while seven different players picked up an RBI. Tyler Grubbs recorded three hits from the leadoff spot and an RBI, while Tyler Abrego drove in three runs for the Eagles with two hits.
Evan Brandt surrendered four hits across four shutout innings for Argyle before Park Prater closed in down for a scoreless inning of his own.
The Eagles are set to face Stephenville in the region final next week.