ALEDO — For the third time in as many series, the Argyle Eagles needed a deciding third game to determine which team would advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Argyle won again Saturday, this time beating the Burleson Elks 7-3.
After dropping Game 1 to Burleson, the Eagles rallied to win Game 2 and set up the decider.
Despite trailing 2-1 early, a four-run third inning gave Argyle a three-run lead and complete momentum. Conor Lillis came on in relief and threw 5 2/3 innings only allowing three hits and one earned run to hold Burleson at bay for a 7-3 win.
“We talked about it a lot,” head coach Ricky Griffin said of facing elimination again. “We said that if we could build any kind of a lead early, then tremendous pressure goes on the other team.”
The Eagles now move on to the 5A Region I semifinal against Abilene Wylie with series details to be determined.
Argyle opened the game on an aggressive note as Colton Roquemore took the first pitch right back up the middle for a base hit. He eventually found his way to third base with two outs and scored on a base hit by Alex D’Angelo to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead after one inning.
Starting pitcher Hudson Emeterio worked through the first inning but struggled in the second, walking two and hitting another batter to load the bases. Lillis came on to pitch with one out, walked one run in and allowed another to score on a wild pitch that gave Burleson a 2-1 lead after two.
Then in the third, the Argyle bats came to life. Roquemore and Brayden Rosckes led off the inning with base hits to put runners at the corners. JC Davis attempted a squeeze bunt to score Rosckes, but he was thrown out at the plate.
Grady Emerson was able to knock Roquemore in for the tying run, then D’Angelo doubled right back up the middle to score Davis and Emerson, making the score 4-2. D’Angelo later scored on an infield single by Lillis to put the Eagles in control 5-2.
In the bottom of the inning, the Elks made an effort to respond. However, a diving play by Roquemore at second base ended the inning without any damage done. Everything went quiet for two innings before Lillis ripped a two-run single to score D’Angelo and Micah Roberts.
“That was one of our better days at the plate,” Griffin said. “That’s the first game since the tournaments that we’ve had that many hits. So it was a big day for us.”
With a 7-2 lead, the game was well in hand for Argyle, but Burleson pitcher Kyndall Cassidy made one last effort to push back when he hit a solo home run to center field, making the score 7-3.
That was the last sign of life for the Elks, as they only managed two more base runners for the rest of the game, both being stranded and sending the Eagles on to the next round.
After staving off elimination in three straight series, Argyle is on to Round 4 of the playoffs for the ninth straight year in its first season at the 5A level.
