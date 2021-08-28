ALLEN — There is no denying No. 1 Argyle looked a little different on Saturday night than the last time the Eagles played in the Class 4A Division I state title game last December.
Argyle lost half of its starters on each side of the ball, including its starting quarterback, running back, receivers and tight end.
Ultimately, though, one thing had not changed. The Eagles are still a force to be reckoned with.
What the Eagles lost in skill position players, they made up for with dominant offensive and defensive lines. And those two position groups showed just how valuable they are in the season opener.
“They are returning leaders and team captains,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said of his offensive and defensive lines. “Seniors on the offensive and defensive lines are kind of the backbone of a championship team."
Up front on offense, the Eagles’ line paved the way for 491 total yards, while on defense, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic was under constant duress, managing just 83 yards and four first downs in the first half.
By night’s end, the Vikings were on the receiving end of what is shaping up to be another juggernaut Argyle team, as the Eagles rolled to a 45-29 win in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.
“On the defensive side, we were really just holding our gaps and smashing them as hard as we could,” said Riley Van Poppel, who was named Defensive MVP after recording a sack and several tackles for loss. “We don’t like to talk with our mouth. We like to play with our pads. We go out there and give it everything we got.
“I feel like we have one of the best defenses.”
Argyle rattled off 39 consecutive points to seize control of the game, with its lead swelling to as much as 45-6 late in the third quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from Peyton Shoemake.
But it was Offensive MVP Landon Farris who stole the show for the Eagles.
The junior finished with 13 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns primarily in first-half action. Farris’ first score came from 45 yards out, as Farris hit the hole and made a few defenders miss en route to the end zone.
His second touchdown came early in the second quarter, as Farris followed the massive push behind his offensive line for the 2-yard score.
“They did amazing,” said Farris of his offensive line. “Those guys really know what they’re doing. They practice hard. [Offensive line coach Ben] Rudolph gets on their butts every day. And, you know, come game time, we’re ready to go.”
Offensively, Argyle rotated quarterbacks, with junior Jacob Robinson and senior Zach Ohlemeier each getting snaps. Robinson and Ohlemeier both threw touchdowns, with Robinson’s 12-yard pass to Grant Chaney giving the Eagles an early 6-0 lead.
Robinson added a 62-yard touchdown pass to Ward McCollum in the third quarter, giving the Eagles a 36-6 advantage.
Robinson ended the night 7-for-11 with 106 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Ohlemeier was 4-for-6 for 110 yards and a score.
“[Robinson and Ohlemeier] are good,” Rodgers said. “They’re not doing anything wrong. We’re trying to figure out which one is going to be the guy. We’re going to continue to work through that like we do with all the kids who are going to play. We’ll just keep giving as much practice as possible to them and hope one of them takes the lead.”
Argyle improved to 17-2 in season openers under Rodgers. The Eagles have also now not trailed in 17 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 6, 2019.
“The effort was good,” Rodgers said. “I thought our intensity was good. Execution was good at times. I didn’t see any lackadaisical behavior. I saw a lot of positive, high-energy effort and snot bubbles. Going forward, that’s the kind of team I want to support.”