ARGYLE — Coming off a state championship in 2020 and playoff loss to the eventual state champions last year, it was unclear what to expect from Argyle this fall as it made the move up to Class 5A Division II.
A new classification and new opponents presented plenty of hurdles for the perennially contending Eagles, which have made 18 playoff appearances in coach Todd Rodgers’ 19 seasons at the helm. Loading up their nondistrict schedule with three straight games against preseason top 15 teams within the division offered ample opportunity for early struggles.
Instead, Argyle has surmounted every challenge it has faced so far to enter a crucial area showdown with undefeated Lake Dallas as the No. 1-ranked team in 5A-DII. The Eagles are still embracing an underdog mindset, though, as newcomers to the 5A level.
“We still believe we’re underdogs coming into 5A. I think that’s a good mentality to have,” linebacker Grant Mirabal said. “[The nondistrict tests] just made us stronger, iron sharpens iron. We’re a whole other team since two-a-days.
“We’ve definitely seen some offensive weapons on the defensive side, seen some good coaching and players. I think that’s really going to help us through district.”
The opportunity to battle another undefeated squad — particularly in its homecoming game — has Argyle excited. The Eagles host the Falcons on Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Eagle Stadium.
With just an 11-mile drive separating Lake Dallas High School from the stadium and the buzz surrounding both programs’ strong starts, Rodgers is anticipating a strong fan turnout and raucous environment.
“We’ve played a lot of games in 20 years. That’s got to be the closest opponent we’ve ever played, so we’re anticipating a huge crowd in our stadium,” Rodgers said. “Like the Melissa game, it’s going to be a tremendous atmosphere for high school football.”
Argyle (5-0, 1-0) enters the game coming off a much-needed bye week that helped it return several players from injury, tweak schemes and work on some of its weaker points. Defensive back Devon Owen is back full-time in the secondary after playing sparingly against Frisco Memorial, while wide receiver/quarterback Micah Roberts and wide receiver Will Hodson also return from injuries.
Hodson’s return is particularly noteworthy as he leads the team with 11 catches for 236 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns despite missing the Memorial game. He dislocated his kneecap early in the week of that contest but has been able to quickly rehab and come back from the injury.
Hodson credited the training staff for helping accelerate his return from an injury he has sustained several times during his career.
“It’s happened to me a couple of times before, but it’s just rehab, rehab, rehab and getting the confidence back to get out there and perform on Friday,” Hodson said. “I was able to get back a lot quicker than previous times that I’ve had this injury. Previous times, it’s taken a month or a few weeks, but this time it was less than two weeks and I was back at it.
“I can’t wait to prove myself again.”
His return will provide another target for a passing game that has struggled for efficiency this season. Quarterbacks Jacob Robinson and John Gailey have split time in the role, hitting on some big plays for a combined 9 touchdowns but completing just 47.2% of their pass attempts. It’s an area Rodgers said the team is focused on improving.
Given some of those inconsistencies through the air, a dominant run game has been key to the Eagles’ success. Running back RJ Bunnell leads the way with 89 carries for 748 yards and 11 touchdowns, while fellow back Landon Farris is at 74 carries for 546 yards and 5 scores. The two have formed a lethal one-two punch alongside Robinson, who has 34 carries for 245 yards and 3 scores.
Then on the defensive side, Argyle has excelled in allowing more than 20 points just once this fall to a potent Lucas Lovejoy offense. The Eagles held Melissa to zero points after the first quarter and limited Grapevine to 15 total points, by far the Mustangs lowest-scoring performance in posting 44 or more points in each of their other four games.
Mirabal leads the group with 50 total tackles (31 solo) along with seven tackles for loss and one sack. Defensive back Dax Horany is not far behind with 43 total stops and one forced fumble, while defensive back Parker Phillips has a team-high six pass breakups and 22 total tackles.
The unit faces one of its tougher challenges of the season Friday against a Lake Dallas offense that has posted 46.8 points per game.
Quarterback Cade Bortnem is up to 1,655 passing yards for 24 touchdowns and just one interception with wide receivers Keonde Henry, Niki Gray and Evan Weinberg combining for much of that production. Running backs Dylan Brauchle and Sam McAfee have made for strong options in the backfield, too, combining for 145 carries, 860 yards and four touchdowns.
“They have some tough runners and some good receivers that we’re probably going to have some trouble with, but I think we’re ready,” Mirabal said. “Defensively, we’re just staying mentally focused every snap. Not losing focus and knowing our jobs. Knowing where we have to fit and knowing what other people are doing, just so we can all work together and win.”
Heading into its showdown with the Falcons, Argyle’s focus is on continued improvement from an already strong start. Rodgers is looking for a stronger early-game performance from his team after the Eagles have rallied from slow starts several times this fall.
“My goal coming out of open week is to start fast,” Rodgers said. “We haven’t played poorly, but if you look at our history in ‘20 and ‘21, we’ve been very dynamic in the early parts of games by putting points on the board and being really stifling defensively. I don’t know that we’ve started that way yet.
“I’d like to be a little bit more juiced and over the top with a lot of energy and enthusiasm to start the game.”