Argyle tackle
Argyle defenders Grant Mirabal (10), Devon Owen (8) and Trey Batson (21) rally to stop Frisco Memorial quarterback Damarion McPherson (4) during their game at The Star in Frisco, Texas earlier this season.

 Al Key/DRC

ARGYLE — Coming off a state championship in 2020 and playoff loss to the eventual state champions last year, it was unclear what to expect from Argyle this fall as it made the move up to Class 5A Division II.

A new classification and new opponents presented plenty of hurdles for the perennially contending Eagles, which have made 18 playoff appearances in coach Todd Rodgers’ 19 seasons at the helm. Loading up their nondistrict schedule with three straight games against preseason top 15 teams within the division offered ample opportunity for early struggles.

Argyle run
Argyle quarterback Jacob Robinson (3) runs behind the block of wide receiver Lane Stewart (6) during the Eagles’ game against Frisco Memorial at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday earlier this season.

