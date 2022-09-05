Dax Horany tackle
Argyle's Dax Horany (22) tackles Nolan Catholic's Skyler Patterson (3) in a game last season. Horany announced his commitment to play college football at Sam Houston State on Monday.

 DRC File Photo

A third Denton-area high school football player is set to attend Sam Houston State next fall after Argyle defensive back Dax Horany announced his commitment to the Bearkats on Monday.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

