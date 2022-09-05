A third Denton-area high school football player is set to attend Sam Houston State next fall after Argyle defensive back Dax Horany announced his commitment to the Bearkats on Monday.
Horany will be joined in Huntsville by Denton High running back Coco Brown and Ryan defensive back Kaden Kelly, who both committed to Sam Houston in July. The standout Argyle defensive back made his announcement on Twitter with the simple caption “Committed” accompanied by a Sam Houston graphic.
Horany notched 67 tackles last season (third-most on the team) along with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a sack. He was also a key part of the Eagles’ undefeated Class 4A Division I state championship team in 2020, posting 54 tackles, four pass breakups and three tackles for loss.
Through two games this fall, Horany is second on the team with 17 tackles to go with one forced fumble and a tackle for loss. Argyle is off to a 2-0 start to the season after a pair of impressive nondistrict victories.
Moving up to 5A-DII this fall, the Eagles earned some revenge with a 37-18 season-opening defeat of Melissa, which denied them their 13th consecutive district title last fall. Then Argyle traveled to Lucas and took down traditional power Lovejoy 56-49 last Friday.
Lovejoy came in at No. 2 in all of 5A-DII in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings while Melissa slotted in at No. 13. Knocking off both of those opponents to start the season has the Eagles’ time in 5A off to a strong start.
When his time at Argyle concludes, Horany, Brown and Kelly will join a Sam Houston program that is on the rise. The Bearkats won the 2020 FCS national championship and are set to move up to the FBS level and join Conference USA on July 1, 2023.
