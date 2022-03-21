argyle
Buy Now

Argyle senior guard Caroline Lyles, shown in Argyle’s new gymnasium earlier this year, will be heading to Tulsa to play for the Golden Hurricane.

 Al Key/DRC

Caroline Lyles has often gone by the beat of her own drum in her single season at Argyle.

Her recruiting process was similar.

While most of her senior Division I-level peers were committing to schools several months ago, Lyles, who led the Eagles to the Class 4A semifinals earlier this month, opted to wait.

Roughly two months before graduation, Lyles has chosen Tulsa.

Lyles, the District 7-4A MVP after transferring from Fayetteville, Arkansas, whittled her list of schools down to Dayton, Rice, Houston and the Golden Hurricane.

She made the announcement Friday in an Instagram video.

“It was definitely a long journey, but I wanted to go at my own speed,” said Lyles, who fielded her first offer as a freshman from Murray State. “This was a big decision. I knew wherever I committed, that’s where I would spend my four years.”

Lyles made the quick trip to Denton last week to watch Tulsa down North Texas 75-62 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Tulsa, a member of the American Athletic Conference, finished with a 17-16 record.

Lyles, a 6-foot guard, averaged 15 points and seven rebounds to help Argyle finish with a 37-1 mark. She helped her previous school, Fayetteville High, reach the state title game in Arkansas last year.

After Lyles’ mother succumbed to cancer in 2019, ultimately leading her family to relocate to Texas, her father was diagnosed with cancer last fall before cycles of chemotherapy.

When choosing Tulsa, Lyles said she wanted to live between her father and sister in Fayetteville. Tulsa is a two-hour trek from Fayetteville and a four-hour drive from Argyle.

“It’s a mid-major school in a really good conference where I’d fit in,” Lyles said. “Tulsa’s coaches have been consistent with me throughout the process, and I’m big on relationships.”

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!