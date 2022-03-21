Caroline Lyles has often gone by the beat of her own drum in her single season at Argyle.
Her recruiting process was similar.
While most of her senior Division I-level peers were committing to schools several months ago, Lyles, who led the Eagles to the Class 4A semifinals earlier this month, opted to wait.
Roughly two months before graduation, Lyles has chosen Tulsa.
Lyles, the District 7-4A MVP after transferring from Fayetteville, Arkansas, whittled her list of schools down to Dayton, Rice, Houston and the Golden Hurricane.
She made the announcement Friday in an Instagram video.
“It was definitely a long journey, but I wanted to go at my own speed,” said Lyles, who fielded her first offer as a freshman from Murray State. “This was a big decision. I knew wherever I committed, that’s where I would spend my four years.”
Lyles made the quick trip to Denton last week to watch Tulsa down North Texas 75-62 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Tulsa, a member of the American Athletic Conference, finished with a 17-16 record.
Lyles, a 6-foot guard, averaged 15 points and seven rebounds to help Argyle finish with a 37-1 mark. She helped her previous school, Fayetteville High, reach the state title game in Arkansas last year.