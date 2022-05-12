Faith Edge has thought long and hard about just how close she and her Argyle teammates came to playing in the state softball tournament last year.
The senior isn’t alone in that regard.
The Eagles had never made it past the area round of the playoffs until rolling off win after win a year ago. A loss to Iowa Park in the regional final ended Argyle’s season one round short of the state tournament.
“We’ve used what happened last year as the fuel for our fire,” Edge said. “We lost a year to COVID and then fell just short of state last season. That’s motivating us to go as far as we can.”
Argyle will look to take the next step on Friday when the Eagles face Springtown in a Region I-4A quarterfinal playoff game.
The teams will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer.
The Argyle baseball team will also be in action on Friday when it opens a three-game series against Graham at Brock. The series will begin with a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday before the series resumes with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday. The third game, if necessary, will follow.
Argyle is a traditional power in baseball. What has made this season special for the school is that its softball team is also playing well and has made the town ground zero for Denton area high school baseball and softball this spring.
The Aubrey softball team is the only other Denton area team still alive in the playoffs.
Argyle (25-8-1) entered the softball playoffs off an unbeaten run through district play.
“We’re feeling awesome,” Argyle coach Kevin Cook said. “We dominated every district game except one against Decatur. We played better in tournaments and warmup games. We are a better team than last year.”
Argyle beat Springtown twice in the regular season. The Eagles feel good about their chances to move a little closer to a berth in the state tournament heading into the teams’ playoff showdown largely because of the experience they gained during last season’s playoff run.
Argyle was a young team last season. The Eagles returned most of their players from a year ago, including pitcher Ava Edwards and catcher Riley Owen. Maya Bland joined the team after moving to the area after last season and has added punch to Argyle’s lineup.
The experience the Eagles gained last year has paid dividends.
“We had a brand new team and had to win Game 3 in three straight rounds,” Cook said. “It was uncharted territory.
“You don’t know how to win in the playoffs until you have won in the playoffs.”
Argyle has that experience now and is hoping to see it continue to pay off as the Eagles make a run at the state tournament berth that slipped away last year.
“We are motivated to go to state and make sure that we get the most out of this season,” Edge said. “I’m a senior. The whole team is supporting me and the other seniors and want us to have a long season.
“We work together, which has helped us. We are really close and pick each other up.”
There aren’t many teams in the Denton area that know more about putting together long playoff runs than the Argyle’s baseball team that has won three state titles in the last decade. The Eagles (26-3) are ranked No. 4 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 4A poll.
Argyle coach Ricky Griffin isn’t looking past Graham, a team that finished third in its district, as it looks to build on that history.
“This is one of the tougher second rounds we have had in a long time,” Griffin said. “They are not overwhelming, but they are solid everywhere, really scrappy and athletic.”
Argyle has spent the week working on hitting left-handed pitching to prepare for the two pitchers it is likely to face this week.
Griffin has been pleased with the way Alex D’Angelo, Hunter Sandifer, Colton Roquemore and Micah Roberts have been performing at the plate as Argyle gets deeper into the playoffs.
“We are working on seeing left-handed pitching,” Griffin said. “We have a lot of it, so we can hit off it in practice.”
Argyle is hoping that work will pay off this week when both its softball and baseball teams aim to extend their playoff runs.
Griffin expects meeting that goal will be a challenge.
“It’s going to get tougher every week,” Griffin said. “This team matches up with us a little bit. In the past, I didn’t feel like we had to play our best game to win in the second round. We will have to play well this week.”