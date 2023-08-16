Argyle logo

The standards remain high at Argyle no matter the circumstances.

Argyle's 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 25 at Melissa 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 Lucas Lovejoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 Grapevine 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 Montgomery (at UMHB in Belton) 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 Frisco Memorial* 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Lake Dallas* 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 Frisco Emerson* 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Frisco Indep.* 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 Denton High* 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 Carr. Creekview* 7 p.m.
District 3-5A DII*

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0