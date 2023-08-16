The standards remain high at Argyle no matter the circumstances.
Last year was no exception as the Eagles played their first season at the 5A level and quickly established themselves as one of the classification’s top teams. They advanced all the way to the 5A DII state semifinal round before falling to now two-time defending state champion South Oak Cliff.
Argyle heads into the 2023 season with the same expectation of contending for a state title, despite a good bit of turnover.
The Eagles lost 24 lettermen overall and 12 starters from last season’s squad, including 7 starters from a defensive unit that was among the program’s best ever. Riley Van Poppel (Nebraska), Michael Madrie (Boise State), Grant Mirabal (walk-on at Oklahoma State) and Dax Horany (Sam Houston State) are among the unit’s key losses.
Their departures have paved the way for Argyle’s next generation of players, who learned behind those cornerstones to begin stepping to the forefront.
“Graduation was what it is — a lot of really good players have moved on to the collegiate level,” Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers said. “They were critical to nurturing the younger players and supporting their future successes. They’ve really left a legacy behind for our kids to own up to.
“Our kids are now being told to create your legacy.”
Star power
Senior outside linebacker Devon Owen is one of a few important returners set to anchor the Eagles’ defensive unit after posting an impressive junior season.
Owen, who committed to Navy over the summer, racked up 74 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 6 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble last season in a hybrid safety/linebacker role. He made the move to the outside linebacker spot for Argyle this year as the new defense takes shape.
With a plethora of standout players gone from last year’s defense, Owen is one leader who is set to anchor the unit this fall.
Team strength
The offensive side of the ball is where much of Argyle’s returning talent lies, particularly in the passing game.
Senior quarterback John Gailey is back after tallying 1,504 passing yards for 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions as the Eagles’ main passing threat. Senior Will Hodson and junior Will Krzysiak are back in the receiving corps after combining for 57 catches, 1,186 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior tight end Hunter McFaul is another reliable option.
Junior offensive linemen Weston Chaney and Tyler Roberts should help provide stability up front, too, as part of a unit that is typically Argyle’s strong suit.
Perhaps the biggest area of uncertainty on offense is at running back, where RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris departed after combining for more than 2,700 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. Lane Stewart, Jake Krekeler and Preston Slaton are among the players who have seen time at the position as the Eagles continue to sort it out.
Sophomore Maguire Gasperson is another player to keep an eye on offensively as the backup quarterback who could also see time at wide receiver, punter and even running back if needed.
However the unit ultimately shakes out, Argyle seems well-stocked with playmakers who should make their offense a strength this fall.
“The strength of our team will certainly be our offensive unit,” Rodgers said. “We’re throwing and catching the ball as good as we have in the last three years. I believe that we’re poised for a very dynamic season offensively.”
Area of concern
As mentioned above, heavy turnover from last year’s dominant defense leaves some uncertainty with the unit heading into the year.
Owen and senior linebacker Bud Petter are key returners, as are senior defensive back Micah Roberts and senior defensive lineman Logan Gregory. Petter is the team’s top returning tackler after posting 101 total tackles last fall, including 15 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks along with 3 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
Sophomore defensive lineman Tyson O’Neal is one player who looks poised to step into a key role along the defensive front. Seniors Jack Teller and Brenden Hickman are both expected to factor in along the defensive line, too, as Argyle looks to fill the holes left by Van Poppel and Madrie, among others.
How well the unit comes together as the season progresses will be key in determining the Eagles’ ceiling.
Game of the year
Argyle looks set to be tested early and often in its nondistrict slate, but perhaps no regular season game will hold more importance than its district showdown with Frisco Emerson.
The Mavericks bring back all 40 lettermen from a team that went 9-2 last year in its first season of varsity football. Bringing in quarterback Michael Hawkins, a transfer from Allen, adds some intrigue in the quarterback room as well to what looks like the Eagles’ top competition for the district championship.
Argyle won last year’s meeting 24-10 in a low-scoring affair that was its closest test on the way to the district title, although fellow Denton-area squad Lake Dallas came within 16 points as well.
Knocking off what could be a more formidable Emerson squad this fall would be a critical step toward Argyle defending its district crown.
