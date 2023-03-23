DALLAS — A late second-half rally gave Argyle a shot in its playoff bout with Midlothian Heritage, but the Lady Jaguars had the last word in a 2-1 overtime victory.
The action-packed game featured three goals after a scoreless first half. Argyle fell behind 1-0 early in the second 40-minute period before equalizing with a goal later in the frame. A goal 31 seconds into the first half of overtime ultimately won it for Midlothian Heritage.
"The effort was outstanding," Argyle coach Marc Koke said. "They left it all out on the field. We had a lot of girls cramping up there and just fighting through it to get back on. I'm proud of ’em."
Midlothian Heritage got the game's opening goal just over four minutes into the second half. The Lady Jags (14-8-3) took advantage of some space opened by a stumbling Argyle defender and slotted a shot into the right side of the net from the left side of the penalty box.
The Lady Eagles (18-5-2) answered on a free kick with just under 16 minutes left in the second half from about 35 yards out. It was sent into the box and ricocheted away from a group of players before freshman Cassidy Horton headed it into the back of the net for a crucial equalizer.
The score held from there for the rest of regulation.
Then the decisive moment came just over 30 seconds into the first 10-minute half of overtime as Midlothian Heritage quickly advanced the ball into a dangerous position and slotted it into the right side of the goal from close range.
Argyle failed to generate any clear-cut chances for the rest of the first overtime, even as attacker Sophie Placke subbed on with 1:24 left in the period.
Placke, a Louisiana-Lafayette pledge and the team's leading goal scorer, entered sporting a protective face mask after breaking her nose during a match a couple of weeks ago. With times dire, the team got the senior on the field to try and spark the attack.
"Last year when we faced [Midlothian Heritage] in the playoffs, our leading goal scorer went down in the first 10 minutes," Koke said. "Haven't really had a chance to face them full strength yet, but I'm proud of the effort out on the field. They left it all out there."
Senior forward Trinity Carter later worked her way into a strong position for a chance in the second overtime period but did not quite catch the ball cleanly, as it missed over the crossbar.
It was the last strong chance of the match for the Lady Eagles in a contest with few of them.
The loss spelled the end of Argyle's first season at the 5A level after advancing to the regional final round of last year's 4A playoffs, where it also fell 2-1 to Midlothian Heritage.
Still, Koke is proud of what his team accomplished over the course of its debut season in one of the state's tougher 5A districts.
"Our really strong senior class, they left their mark," Koke said. "Our district's one of the toughest 5A districts in the state, along with theirs. Maybe the two toughest 5A districts in the state meeting up in the first round. Eight quality teams meet up, and four don't make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
"Unfortunately, we're one of those best teams that didn't make it out of the first round."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.