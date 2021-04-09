ARGYLE — The only thing rarer than pitching a perfect game is nearly doing it twice in one week — with two pitchers.
Three days after Ava Edwards struck out nine on 31 pitches and didn’t allow a hit, Cadence Schrader struck out just as many while allowing one hit and two baserunners in a 15-0 win in three innings over Lake Worth on Friday at The Ballpark in Argyle. In the two meetings, Argyle (16-6-2, 7-1 District 7-4A) outscored Lake Worth 38-0 in six total innings.
Friday’s win ties the single-season program record for wins with 16. The Lady Eagles can break that 16-year mark as early as Tuesday when they face first-place Krum in a showdown between two of the top teams in the district.
“It’s been a long time coming for me — being my seventh year,” Argyle coach Kevin Cook said of matching 16 wins. “I thought we had a great chance to do it last year. We were sitting at eight wins, and then COVID-19 stopped everything. These girls have been building a lot of confidence, so I’m glad we could get a nice team award tonight.”
And it started with Schrader. The sophomore struck out the first five batters she faced before giving up a single and walk to consecutive batters. Lake Worth didn’t do anything with the momentum, as Schrader struck out the next batter she faced.
Meanwhile, she had plenty of run support. Argyle scored seven runs in its half of the first inning and eight in the second to set up the run-rule win. Peyton Peck finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs. Grace Stanley only had one hit on the night, but it was a three-run double. Hailey Clark and Riley Owen each drove in two runs.
Argyle only had eight hits, though, as Lake Worth walked eight batters.
“Both of our pitchers are sophomores. Cadence has really taken control of the No. 2 spot,” Cook said. “And I thought even though their pitching wasn’t great, we really focused at the plate and didn’t swing at a lot of bad pitches. When they threw a couple down the middle, we tagged them and scored some runs.
“Krum has always been a nemesis; I’ve only beat them one time in the last four years. We’re really focused and really looking forward to playing them.”