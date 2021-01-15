ARGYLE — Nearly everything that could go wrong for Argyle went wrong in the first half on Friday night.
Along with 6-foot-6 post Nate Atwood having to sit out most of the second quarter due to foul trouble, Argyle’s offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm against Decatur’s zone.
Argyle managed just six points in the opening frame, desperately searching for a spark offensively.
Enter Skylar McCurry.
With Argyle in need of a boost, McCurry provided it, drilling back-to-back 3-pointers just before halftime. And his white-hot shooting continued down the stretch, as Argyle overcame a slow start to edge Decatur 46-45 and win its 14th straight game.
“[McCurry’s] shooting was special tonight and kept us in it long enough,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “He shot the ball well, and he distributed it so well, too. He logged a bunch of minutes there and got tired doing it, but he fought through it.”
McCurry ended the game with a team-high 18 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, including three in the second half.
Argyle trailed 19-9 early in the second quarter but ended the half on a 12-4 run, fueled largely by McCurry’s outside shooting.
“In the beginning [Decatur] was packing it in,” McCurry said. “Once we started playing from the inside out, I started banging in those 3s, and we came away with the win.”
In addition to its early offensive struggles, Argyle also had no answer for Decatur’s Calaway Dykes, especially in the first half. The reigning District 7-4A MVP poured in 20 points by halftime and finished with a game-high 28.
But Argyle held Dykes in check when it mattered most.
Clinging to a one-point lead, Argyle stole the ball from Dykes with 11 seconds remaining. And despite missing the front end of a one-and-one at the other end, Argyle’s defense denied Dykes one final time, as his last-second shot to beat the buzzer over two defenders refused to fall.
“He’s so good, and he’s going to get his stuff,” said Perkins of Dykes. “What did he have, 20 at halftime? And we had 21. Anybody that hasn’t seen him play — he’s really, really good.”
Grey Goodson, Slate McMellian and Blake Petter each tallied six points for Argyle in the win, which moved the Eagles to 17-1 overall and 5-0 in district play.
It is the sixth straight game between Argyle and Decatur that has been decided by three points or less. The two schools split the season series last year, with each team winning by three points.
Argyle and Decatur will play again on Feb. 9 in Decatur.
And, just like it was on Friday, Perkins expects yet another close game.
“We know every possession is important, and I just think both [Decatur coach Drew] Coffman and myself demand high excellence on both ends of the floor,” Perkins said. “Our kids are willing to sacrifice and do that for each other and the team. It’s going to be tough in two weeks when we go back, because nobody ever plays harder than [Decatur].”