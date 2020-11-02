JACKSBORO — Despite falling behind after their first set to Iowa Park, the Argyle Lady Eagles soared back by taking the next three sets to win by a final line of 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-12.
Jessie Moore rattled off 16 kills for the Lady Eagles offense on Monday to help lift Argyle to victory, while Andie Piel did her part with 17 assists. Averee Whittle held down the fort defensively with four blocks.
Argyle now sits as 22-8 overall this year and moves on to a faceoff with Decatur this Thursday in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal.