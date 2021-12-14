ARGYLE — Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said last week following the Lady Eagles’ victory over Aubrey that once district play starts those overall records prior to district games mean nothing.
Luckily for Westmoreland and Argyle, the Lady Eagles remain unbeaten in both district play and overall. Argyle recovered from a slow start in their District 7-4A opener against reigning champ Decatur to cruise to a 40-23 win on Tuesday.
“Decatur has a great team,” Westmoreland said. “They won our district last year. And they have a lot of those players back. And so, it’s nice to obviously start the year off 1-0, but also we want to protect our home court.”
But it was not all roses for the Lady Eagles to start the night. Decatur drilled three consecutive 3-pointers to open the first quarter and put Argyle in an early 9-0 hole. However, the Lady Eagles would cut the deficit to just 11-9 to close the first quarter.
Westmoreland quickly called a timeout. And then the Lady Eagles went to work.
From there, Argyle would use that momentum to fuel what turned out to be a 40-14 run the rest of the way — following that 9-0 deficit — and sealed their first district win of the year.
“Offensively we just had to settle down and run our sets to get the shot that we wanted,” Westmoreland said of the early adjustments made. “But we were able to really do a good job on our assignments. And our coaching staff did a good job of getting us matched up with the personnel that they have out there.”
Argyle went on to put up back-to-back 12-point quarters in the second half, all while holding Decatur to just 10 total points in the same span.
Though, as has been the case all year for Argyle, it was the defense that proved to be vital in stopping the bleeding and to smother Decatur on offense.
“Defense is what changed the game,” Westmoreland said. “We kind of switched some kids around. And then if we play good defense and have a good block out, that just helps our offense so much.”
Perhaps the lightning bolt for the Lady Eagles that sparked their turnaround in the first quarter was sophomore guard Gabby Campbell. After draining a 3-pointer to cut the Decatur lead to just two points to close out the first, she would go on to rattle off 12 points in total.
“Gabby Campbell was a spark for us,” Westmoreland said. “That was probably the first time all year I didn’t start her in the second half. We wanted to let her calm down and see what was going on in the game, and she came in there and just really sparked us.”
Caroline Lyles was just behind Campbell in the scoring column with nine points, while in total seven different Lady Eagles scored in a true collective effort.
Westmoreland acknowledged as much.
“The great thing with this team this year is that we have multiple weapons on offense and defense,” Westmoreland said. “That’s why I love our district, because we have good teams, and we get to play games like this. So, I’m proud of the girls.”
