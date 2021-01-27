Winners of their last 15 games, the Argyle Eagles checked in at No. 3 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll.
Argyle (18-1) has not lost since Nov. 23 against Highland Park, which is ranked No. 15 in Class 5A.
The Eagles are a perfect 6-0 in District 7-4A play. Argyle knocked off No. 6 Decatur 46-45 on Jan. 15 behind 18 points from Skylar McCurry, who is the Eagles’ leading scorer.
Argyle is also led by 6-foot-6 post Nate Atwood, who was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2019-20 All-Area MVP. The Eagles are averaging 63.8 points per game and surrendering just 40.3.
Argyle won the Class 4A Region I title last season and was slated to face Houston Stafford in the state semifinal. But the Eagles never got the chance to play their semifinal game, as the UIL canceled the rest of the state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.