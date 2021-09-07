FLOWER MOUND — Trailing Grapevine 24-20 in the opening set on Tuesday night, it would have been easy for Argyle to pack it in and look ahead to the second frame.
But the word quit just isn’t in the Lady Eagles’ vocabulary.
“It better not be,” Argyle coach Taryn Hill said.
Instead, the Lady Eagles put their heads down and went to work.
Argyle battled back and eventually stole the first set from the 2020 Class 5A semifinalists, ending the frame on a 7-1 run to take an early lead in the match.
WOW.@ArgyleEagleVB rattles off four consecutive points and ties the first set at 24-24. There is no quit in this team.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) September 8, 2021
Timeout Grapevine after this Olivia Sanchez kill. #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/ZmqJ5m16BH
But, like many powerhouse programs do, Grapevine responded — and promptly seized control of the game.
The Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Eagles 75-51 over the final three sets, rallying for a 25-27, 25-13, 25-15, 25-23 victory that spoiled the debut of Argyle’s new gym.
“It came down to our serve-receive,” Hill said. “We’d miss a serve and then give them six or seven points in a row. You just can’t do that and expect to win a ballgame.”
Argyle matched Grapevine for most of the first set and in the early part of the second before ultimately running out of gas.
With Sydney Payne at the service line in the first set, the Lady Eagles overcame set point four straight times. Argyle evened the set at 24-24 on an Olivia Sanchez kill and completed the comeback moments later on a Grapevine hitting error.
“She’s consistent and can keep that ball in play in those important, crucial moments,” Hill said of Payne. “And, she’s a phenomenal leader. She deserves to be on the court as much as possible and to start the game for us with a serve.”
Payne led the Lady Eagles in assists with 22. She also served three aces.
Sanchez and Tally Grissom tied for the team lead with seven kills each.
Grapevine built double-digit advantages in the second and third sets, quickly pulling away from Argyle to go up 2-1 in the match.
The Lady Eagles attempted to mount one final rally in the fourth frame after falling behind 24-17. Argyle rattled off a 6-0 run to pull to within 24-23, but Grapevine took the next point to thwart the Lady Eagles’ bid to force a decisive fifth set.
“I’m so proud, especially because I was telling them that middle part of the game is so tough for us mentally,” Hill said. “Watching them kind of overcome themselves in that moment was great.”
Argyle fell to 17-8 overall and will open District 7-4A play Friday at home against Springtown.
“We are turning a corner,” Hill said. “We changed our offense, defense and our serving form. We’re making a lot of changes. Watching them slowly start to apply it and see the success from it — we’re right there. It’s great, because going into district, that’s right where we want to be.”