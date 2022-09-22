FRISCO — Argyle opened its first-ever district slate in Class 5A in much the same way it ran through nondistrict play as it took a 51-13 win over Frisco Memorial.
The Eagles' offense was once again led by its run game along with some opportunistic big plays through the air. Running back Landon Farris posted 108 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while fellow running back RJ Bunnell had 10 carries for 105 yards and one score.
Those performances combined with efficient nights from quarterbacks John Gailey (148 yards and 2 TDs) and Jacob Robinson (2 total TDs, one through the air and on the ground) helped make the difference in Argyle recovering from a slow start for its fifth consecutive win.
"You have to give [Memorial] their props," Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. "They came out with a game plan to stop some of the things we do, so we naturally had to make an adjustment on the sidelines. Our kids made a quick adjustment and effective adjustments.
"Once we got it schemed up, they responded very well."
The game marked the Eagles' (5-0, 1-0 in district) first district game at the Class 5A level and the team's first time playing in the Ford Center at The Star. They ran through three of the 5A Division II's preseason top 15 teams during nondistrict play to assume the No. 1 ranking in the classification.
Argyle received the opening kickoff and quarterback Jacob Robinson fumbled the ball to end their opening drive on a run attempt in Memorial (1-4, 0-1 in district) territory. The Eagles forced a three-and-out from there, though, and got on the scoreboard first with an 18-yard touchdown run by running back RJ Bunnell.
The Warriors responded with a lengthy drive from their own 2-yard line spanning 17 plays and 7:10 of game time. They were stuffed on third-and-goal from the one, though, and settled for a 17-yard field goal to trail 7-3 after a quarter.
The second quarter saw much more scoring after Argyle running back Landon Farris broke off a 65-yard run to end the opening quarter, then scored from 2 yards out a couple plays later. A key fourth down stop on Memorial's ensuing drive set the Eagles up for another score as quarterback John Gailey found wide receiver Lane Stewart for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
"It was just our communication, receivers getting it done and the line blocking good," said Gailey of what fueled the team's passing success. "Just us correcting our mistakes and learning from it. Ball security and just communication. Once we did that, we started getting on a roll.
"It felt really nice."
Answering on their ensuing possession, the Warriors marched down the field and scored on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1-yard line. Argyle responded with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Robinson to wide receiver Will Krzysiak to set the halftime margin at 28-10 as Memorial just missed a late 47-yard field goal try.
The Eagles opened the second half strong, forcing a three-and-out before marching down the field on a drive capped off by a 13-yard Robinson touchdown run. They then forced another three-and-out and linebacker Justice Jones blocked the punt, which rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety to make the score 37-10.
On the final play of the third quarter, Gailey found Krzysiak for the latter's second receiving touchdown from 33 yards out. Memorial tacked on a field goal on its next drive to make the score 44-13.
Argyle added one more score late in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard run by running back Preston Slaton with many of the reserves in the game.
Next up for Argyle is a bye week before it hosts Lake Dallas on Oct. 7. The Falcons are 4-0 on the year heading into their game Friday against Carrollton Creekview.
The Eagles' top priority ahead of that one is getting healthy with several veteran players injured.
"A lot of young kids who hadn't played primary roles on varsity were able to get out and shine this evening," Rodgers said. "We get an off week, which is really needed. We're going to go back to fundamentals, emphasize fundamentals the first few days and then we'll begin to game plan for Lake Dallas.
"We just need to get everybody healthy."