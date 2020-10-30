ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles don’t find themselves in too many tight ballgames. But the ones that are nail-biters don’t stay that way for long.
After finding themselves in a back-and-forth tussle with Kaufman for much of the first half, the Eagles, the No. 1 team in Class 4A Division I, forced four turnovers and pitched a shutout over the final three quarters en route to a 48-7 District 7-4A Division I win Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
Argyle (9-0, 5-0 district) scored 48 unanswered points. CJ Rogers threw for 240 yards. Tito Byce scored three times on runs of 5, 14 and 11 yards to blow open what was a 7-7 game late in the first half.
The Eagles clinched at least a share of the district title and have now won 60 straight district games.
“[Kaufman] came out ready to play. We had to figure some things out, and maybe we were a little antsy and anxious,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “We settled in and started doing what we were supposed to be doing. I think that’s a testament to how deep our football team is. We were able to put points on the board, kids rotated in, and they looked like champions out there. It was good to see.”
Along with its 60 straight district wins, Argyle also pushed its regular-season winning streak to 54 games. The Eagles have also won 43 home games in a row.
But this latest one didn’t come easy — at least not at first.
Kaufman was moving the ball well early and, despite a turnover that allowed the Eagles to hop on the scoreboard first, tied the game with 1:37 left in the opening frame on a 2-yard run by quarterback Ladamian Bailey. The Lions were driving with a chance to take the lead early in the second quarter when Bailey was hit hard on a designed run up the middle of the field.
He had to be helped off the field and didn’t return.
Kaufman’s offense was stuck in neutral from then on, especially as Argyle’s defense clamped down even more. The Lions finished with 238 total yards and never could recover that early magic.
Trailing 14-7, Kaufman tried to engineer a quick scoring drive before the half but had a deep pass to the end zone intercepted. The Eagles needed just six plays to drive 95 yards. CJ Rogers quickly zipped the ball down the field on passes of 16, 37 and 40 yards before finding Cole Kirkpatrick for a 10-yard score.
The touchdown gave Argyle a 21-7 lead with 21 seconds left in the first half.
Byce then went to work, scoring two of his three touchdowns in the second half.
“A defense has to commit to the run or stopping the pass. We have a fantastic offensive line, and we have good plays getting called with good running backs rotating in there. So it’s choose your poison,” coach Rodgers said. “At this point, we’ve been successful doing what people are giving us.”
Byce agreed, saying that Argyle’s focus moving forward is a district title and a long playoff run.
“We just take it day by day,” Byce said. “Our coaches have us come in early in the morning, and we stay here late every day. We work incredibly hard, and we’re going to go try and win that district title outright.”