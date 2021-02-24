SPRINGTOWN — In the playoffs, fortunes can change in an instant.
Argyle found that out the hard way on Wednesday night.
After putting on a shooting clinic in the first half and burying seven 3-pointers, the Lady Eagles took a 30-24 lead over Bridgeport into halftime. But for as quickly as Argyle got the hot hand, it cooled down even faster.
The Lady Eagles struggled to get anything going in the second half, managing just six points in the final two quarters. Yet with 10.5 seconds left, Argyle found itself in a position to win.
A jump ball gave the Lady Eagles one last chance to escape with the victory, but neither of Argyle’s shots on the ensuing possession went down, as Bridgeport came away with a 37-36 victory in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Springtown High School.
FINAL: Bridgeport 37, Argyle 36.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) February 25, 2021
The Lady Eagles had a couple of looks at the end to win, but none of them would go down. Argyle’s streak of seven consecutive state title game appearances has been snapped. #txhsgbb pic.twitter.com/JyYGXsTIkn
“Neither team really scored a lot in the second half,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “We just couldn’t ever get any momentum. We had some good looks that just went in and out that we made in the first half. That’s basketball. I think we shot 7-for-8 from 3 in the first half. You’re probably not going to shoot 80% from 3. Everything balanced out.
“But I’m proud of the girls. We clawed back and had a one-point lead with about a minute left and our kids had an opportunity to win.”
Argyle tied the game at 35-35 on a steal and transition layup by Ashlin Crabtree with just over two minutes left. Crabtree put the Lady Eagles up 36-35 seconds later after splitting a pair of free throws.
Madi Lumsden grabbed the offensive rebound, and as Argyle tried to run down the clock, turned the ball over which led to a Bridgeport layup to give the Sissies a 37-36 lead.
The Lady Eagles’ defense then forced the jump ball to give Argyle one last gasp.
“I’m extremely proud of what they did,” Westmoreland said. “This was an incredible effort by them tonight. We had two shots to win the game at the end. It was an incredible effort by both teams. Hats off to Bridgeport. They made some plays at the end, but our kids, I’ve never been more proud of a team.”
Argyle raced out to a 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, catching fire from beyond the arc.
The Lady Eagles drained six 3-pointers in the first quarter, as Crabtree and Bailey Timmons knocked down two apiece. Crabtree ended the night with a team-high 16 points.
“She was awesome both halves,” said Westmoreland of Crabtree. “She had a great first half, and I don’t even think she missed a 3. When we were a little stagnant on offense, she made some plays for us. I’m very proud of her. She’s going to be a really good player. She did a good job tonight.”
Timmons, who finished with eight points, was one of two seniors on the Lady Eagles’ roster this year.
The other, Rachel Fields, missed the entire season with a knee injury. That duo will be the only players Argyle loses to graduation.
“I have the utmost respect for Bailey,” Westmoreland said. “Everything was thrown against her. Her best friend Rachel Fields tore her ACL right before the season. That hurt us. Bailey was our lone senior with a lot of 14 and 15-year-old kids.
“Bailey’s attitude in practice and how hard she worked was incredible. That’s what I told our underclassmen. Bailey showed us how to be a leader and how to treat others. She had an incredible year. In my opinion, Bailey is one of the best 4A players in the state. She did a great job.”
Argyle finishes the season 18-10 overall. The loss snapped the Lady Eagles’ streak of seven consecutive state title game appearances dating back to 2014.
“I know we’re disappointed we didn’t get the win, but the way they played the game, I’m super proud of them,” Westmoreland said. “It’s been a special year.”